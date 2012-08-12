Manny Pacquiao vs. Juan Manuel Marquez III

By Boxing News on February 21, 2019
Pacquiao had been on a tear since winning a disputed split decision in the second fight.

With the first two fights behind them, and no resolution in sight, Manny Pacquiao and Juan Manuel Marquez met for a third time on Nov. 12, 2011, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pacquiao had been on a tear since winning a disputed split decision over Marquez in their second fight in March 2008. He moved up in weight three months later and stopped David Diaz to win the lightweight title. Then he defeated Oscar De La Hoya, Ricky Hatton, Miguel Cotto, Antonio Margarito and Shane Mosley. It wasn’t that there was no one left for him to fight. It was that he and Juan Manuel had unfinished business. Going into the third bout Pacquiao was 53-3-2. Marquez’s record was 53-5-1. And the fight, in defense of Pac Man’s WBO welterweight title, was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Manny Pacquiao vs Juan Manuel Marquez III - HD



  1. opoku Duke 03:20pm, 12/08/2012

    I strongly believe manny pacquiao will win the fight because he is the fastest man on the planet .

  • Manny Pacquiao

  • Juan Manuel Marquez

Real Name Emmanuel Dapidran Pacquiao
Origin Kibawe Bukidnon Philippines
Date of Birth(Age) 1978.12.17 (41)
Rated at Welterweight
W-L-D W57+L6+D2=65
Height 5 feet 6 inches
Reach 67 inches
Trainer Freddie Roach

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.05.02 Floyd Mayweather Jr 47-0-0 L(UD) 12/12
2014.11.23 Chris Algieri 20-0-0 W(UD) 12/12
2014.04.12 Timothy Bradley Jr 31-0-0 W(UD) 12/12
2013.11.24 Brandon Rios 31-1-1 W(UD) 12/12
2012.12.08 Juan Manuel Marquez 54-6-1 L(KO) 6/12
2012.06.09 Timothy Bradley Jr 28-0-0 L(SD) 12/12

