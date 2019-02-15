Manny Pacquiao vs. Ricky Hatton

By Boxing News on February 15, 2019
Manny Pacquiao vs. Ricky Hatton
Everyone expected that when these super-tough hombres fought there would be fireworks.

Manny Pacquiao fought Ricky Hatton on May 2, 2009, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas for Hatton’s IBO junior welterweight title. The Hitman’s record was a superlative 45-1, with his only loss coming at the hands of Floyd Mayweather Jr. in December 2007. Pacquiao was 48-3-2 and hadn’t lost a fight in over four years. Everyone expected that when these super-tough hombres fought there would be fireworks. Nobody expected the fireworks to end as quickly and dramatically as they did…

Manny Pacquiao vs Ricky Hatton Full Fight in HD



Fighter's Info

  • Manny Pacquiao

  • Ricky Hatton

Real Name Emmanuel Dapidran Pacquiao
Origin Kibawe Bukidnon Philippines
Date of Birth(Age) 1978.12.17 (41)
Rated at Welterweight
W-L-D W57+L6+D2=65
Height 5 feet 6 inches
Reach 67 inches
Trainer Freddie Roach

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.05.02 Floyd Mayweather Jr 47-0-0 L(UD) 12/12
2014.11.23 Chris Algieri 20-0-0 W(UD) 12/12
2014.04.12 Timothy Bradley Jr 31-0-0 W(UD) 12/12
2013.11.24 Brandon Rios 31-1-1 W(UD) 12/12
2012.12.08 Juan Manuel Marquez 54-6-1 L(KO) 6/12
2012.06.09 Timothy Bradley Jr 28-0-0 L(SD) 12/12

