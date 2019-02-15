Everyone expected that when these super-tough hombres fought there would be fireworks.

Manny Pacquiao fought Ricky Hatton on May 2, 2009, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas for Hatton’s IBO junior welterweight title. The Hitman’s record was a superlative 45-1, with his only loss coming at the hands of Floyd Mayweather Jr. in December 2007. Pacquiao was 48-3-2 and hadn’t lost a fight in over four years. Everyone expected that when these super-tough hombres fought there would be fireworks. Nobody expected the fireworks to end as quickly and dramatically as they did…