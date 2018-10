Manny Pacquiao vs. Fahprakorb Rakkiatgym

By Boxing News on October 25, 2018

On October 26, 2002 at Rizal Memorial Colleges (RMC) Gym in Davao City, Davao del Sur, Philippines, IBF super bantamweight champion Manny Pacquiao, (34-2-1) from Kibawe, Bukidnon, Philippines, defended his title against Fahprakorb Rakkiatgym, (37-2-0) from Khonkaen, Thailand. Pacquiao was 34-2-1 coming in. Rakkiatgym was 37-2. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

