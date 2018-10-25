Manny Pacquiao vs. Fahprakorb Rakkiatgym

By Boxing News on October 25, 2018
Pacquiao was 34-2-1. Rakkiatgym was 37-2. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On October 26, 2002 at Rizal Memorial Colleges (RMC) Gym in Davao City, Davao del Sur, Philippines, IBF super bantamweight champion Manny Pacquiao, (34-2-1) from Kibawe, Bukidnon, Philippines, defended his title against Fahprakorb Rakkiatgym, (37-2-0) from Khonkaen, Thailand. Pacquiao was 34-2-1 coming in. Rakkiatgym was 37-2. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Manny Pacquiao vs Fahprakorb Rakkiatgym



Real Name Emmanuel Dapidran Pacquiao
Origin Kibawe Bukidnon Philippines
Date of Birth(Age) 1978.12.17 (40)
Rated at Welterweight
W-L-D W57+L6+D2=65
Height 5 feet 6 inches
Reach 67 inches
Trainer Freddie Roach

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.05.02 Floyd Mayweather Jr 47-0-0 L(UD) 12/12
2014.11.23 Chris Algieri 20-0-0 W(UD) 12/12
2014.04.12 Timothy Bradley Jr 31-0-0 W(UD) 12/12
2013.11.24 Brandon Rios 31-1-1 W(UD) 12/12
2012.12.08 Juan Manuel Marquez 54-6-1 L(KO) 6/12
2012.06.09 Timothy Bradley Jr 28-0-0 L(SD) 12/12

