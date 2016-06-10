Manny Pacquiao vs. Marco Antonio Barrera II

By Boxing News on October 5, 2018
Manny Pacquiao vs. Marco Antonio Barrera II
With Manny beginning the slow slide, we tend to forget what a terrific fighter he has been.

On October 6, 2007 at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, WBC super featherweight champion Manny Pacquiao(44-3-2) defended his title against Marco Antonio Barrera. The two men had fought once before four years earlier and Pacquiao TKO’d Barrera in the 11th. For the rematch, Manny was 44-3-2 and Barrera was 63-5-0. With Pacquiao slipping and starting to show his age, we tend to forget what a great fighter he was….

Golden Boy Flashback: Manny Pacquiao vs. Marco A. Barrera II (FULL FIGHT)



Comments

  1. Donette 12:09am, 10/06/2016

    OT: Manny Pacquiao - Rock Solid Abs Core Workout.. This man is great!!  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5R__KcACcfg

Fighter's Info

  • Manny Pacquiao

  • Marco Antonio Barrera

Real Name Emmanuel Dapidran Pacquiao
Origin Kibawe Bukidnon Philippines
Date of Birth(Age) 1978.12.17 (40)
Rated at Welterweight
W-L-D W57+L6+D2=65
Height 5 feet 6 inches
Reach 67 inches
Trainer Freddie Roach

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.05.02 Floyd Mayweather Jr 47-0-0 L(UD) 12/12
2014.11.23 Chris Algieri 20-0-0 W(UD) 12/12
2014.04.12 Timothy Bradley Jr 31-0-0 W(UD) 12/12
2013.11.24 Brandon Rios 31-1-1 W(UD) 12/12
2012.12.08 Juan Manuel Marquez 54-6-1 L(KO) 6/12
2012.06.09 Timothy Bradley Jr 28-0-0 L(SD) 12/12

