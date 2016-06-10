Manny Pacquiao vs. Marco Antonio Barrera II
By Boxing News on October 5, 2018
With Manny beginning the slow slide, we tend to forget what a terrific fighter he has been.
On October 6, 2007 at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, WBC super featherweight champion Manny Pacquiao(44-3-2) defended his title against Marco Antonio Barrera. The two men had fought once before four years earlier and Pacquiao TKO’d Barrera in the 11th. For the rematch, Manny was 44-3-2 and Barrera was 63-5-0. With Pacquiao slipping and starting to show his age, we tend to forget what a great fighter he was….
Donette 12:09am, 10/06/2016
