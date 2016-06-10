On October 6, 2007 at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, WBC super featherweight champion Manny Pacquiao(44-3-2) defended his title against Marco Antonio Barrera. The two men had fought once before four years earlier and Pacquiao TKO’d Barrera in the 11th. For the rematch, Manny was 44-3-2 and Barrera was 63-5-0. With Pacquiao slipping and starting to show his age, we tend to forget what a great fighter he was….

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...

Leave a comment