Manny Pacquiao vs. Ricky Hatton

By Boxing News on May 1, 2018
Manny Pacquiao vs. Ricky Hatton
Pacquiao was 48-3-2. Ricky Hatton was 45-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On May 2, 2009 at the MGM Grand, Las Vegas, Nevada, IBO light welterweight champion Ricky Hatton, from Manchester, England, defended his title against ATG Manny Pacquiao, from General Santos City, Cotabato del Sur, Philippines.

Boxing: Pacquiao vs Hatton 2009



Fighter's Info

  • Manny Pacquiao

  • Ricky Hatton

Real Name Emmanuel Dapidran Pacquiao
Origin Kibawe Bukidnon Philippines
Date of Birth(Age) 1978.12.17 (40)
Rated at Welterweight
W-L-D W57+L6+D2=65
Height 5 feet 6 inches
Reach 67 inches
Trainer Freddie Roach

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.05.02 Floyd Mayweather Jr 47-0-0 L(UD) 12/12
2014.11.23 Chris Algieri 20-0-0 W(UD) 12/12
2014.04.12 Timothy Bradley Jr 31-0-0 W(UD) 12/12
2013.11.24 Brandon Rios 31-1-1 W(UD) 12/12
2012.12.08 Juan Manuel Marquez 54-6-1 L(KO) 6/12
2012.06.09 Timothy Bradley Jr 28-0-0 L(SD) 12/12

