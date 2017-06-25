Manny Picks Floyd Over McGregor

By Robert Ecksel on June 25, 2017
It’s the biggest thing to hit the southwest since Evel Knievel challenged the Grand Canyon.

“I can say Floyd Mayweather will win, because the fight is in boxing, not an MMA fight. So that’s an advantage with Floyd…”

The historic fight between former pound-for-pound king Floyd Mayweather and UFC star Conor McGregor is fast approaching. All that stands between paradise and reality is common sense and a tight budget.

Among those who have more than a casual interest in the fight’s outcome is Manny Pacquiao. With the defense of his WBO welterweight title this weekend against undefeated Jeff Horn in Brisbane, Australia, Manny is focused on the Aussie. But an impressive win might lead to a second fight with Mayweather.

When asked about the McGregor fight, Manny was skeptical.

“I can say Floyd Mayweather will win, because the fight is in boxing, not an MMA fight,” he said. “So that’s an advantage with Floyd.

“I don’t think McGregor is compatible with boxing, pure boxing.”

Truer words were never spoken, but the hoopla surrounding the fight, insofar as hoopla can be measured, is through the roof.

“I’m hoping that it’s not going to be a boring fight,” added Manny. “We’ll see.”

