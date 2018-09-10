Was it an oversight? Was it an innocent accounting error? Maybe the check is in the mail.

Is it conceivable that Bob Arum, fit to be tied at having lost his suddenly independent-minded cash cow, has retaliated against Manny Pacquiao?

It has been almost two months since Pacquiao punched Lucas Matthysse into retirement, winning the WBA welterweight title and raising hopes than he is back and as good as new.

That championship bout was streamed live on ESPN+ and was deemed a success. But that success has been tarnished, according to Manny, as he waits for his share of American streaming rights.

Taking to Instagram to announced his intentions, Pacquiao, after writing, “Congratulations and good luck to @TRboxing and @ESPN on your 7-year partnership agreement,” took off the gloves off, so to speak, and cut to the chase.

“I know both of you have been very busy finalizing the deal. However, I have not received the US rights payment for my July 15 fight against Lucas Matthysse that was broadcast on ESPN plus. Therefore, I am initiating legal proceedings against Top Rank and all other parties based on the non-payment and attempt to restrict my future rights. Thank you.”

Always polite, which is more than one can say about his opponent, Manny is reprotedly owed 85 percent of the revenue for US streaming rights, or approximately $1.7 million.

It might have been an oversight or innocent accounting error. Maybe the check is in the mail. But Pacquiao has grown tired of waiting. He took the blows and wants his money… and frankly who can blame him?