Jake LaMotta vs. Marcel Cerdan
By Boxing News on June 15, 2017
On June 16, 1949 at Briggs Stadium in Detroit, Michigan, NBA middleweight champion Marcel Cerdan, from Paris, France, by way of Sidi Bel-Abbes, Algeria, defended his title against Jake LaMotta, from Bronx, New York. Cerdan was 110-3 coming into the bout. LaMotta was 72-13-3. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds and was one for the ages…
Eric 04:47am, 06/16/2014
Over 200 professional fights between the challenger and champion. Imagine that happening in this day and age.