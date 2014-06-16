Jake LaMotta vs. Marcel Cerdan

By Boxing News on June 15, 2017
Cerdan was 110-3. Jake LaMotta was 72-13-3. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds.

On June 16, 1949 at Briggs Stadium in Detroit, Michigan, NBA middleweight champion Marcel Cerdan, from Paris, France, by way of Sidi Bel-Abbes, Algeria, defended his title against Jake LaMotta, from Bronx, New York. Cerdan was 110-3 coming into the bout. LaMotta was 72-13-3. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds and was one for the ages…

Jake LaMotta | Marcel Cerdan 1/1



Comments

  1. Eric 04:47am, 06/16/2014

    Over 200 professional fights between the challenger and champion. Imagine that happening in this day and age.

Fighter's Info

  • Jake LaMotta

  • Marcel Cerdan

Real Name Giacobbe LaMotta
Origin Bronx New York USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1921.07.10 
Rated at Middleweight
W-L-D W83+L19+D4=106
Height 5 feet 8 inches
Reach 67 inches
Trainer Al Silvani

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1954.04.14 Billy Kilgore 31-19-4 L(SD) 10/10
1954.04.03 Al McCoy 45-25-6 W(KO) 1/10
1954.03.11 Johnny Pretzie 9-13-1 W(TKO) 4/10
1952.12.31 Danny Nardico 43-8-4 L(RTD) 7/10
1952.06.11 Bob Murphy 64-6-1 W(UD) 10/10
1952.05.21 Gene Hairston 44-10-5 W(UD) 10/10

