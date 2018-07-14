Marco Antonio Barrera vs. Maui Diaz

By Boxing News on July 14, 2018
Marco Antonio Barrera vs. Maui Diaz
On July 15, 1995 at the Great Western Forum in Inglewood, California, WBO super bantamweight champion Marco Antonio Barrera, from Guadalajara, Mexico, defended his title against Maui Diaz, from San Jose, California. Barrera was undefeated at 36-0 coming in. Diaz was 27-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Marco Antonio Barrera - Maui Diaz



Fighter's Info

  • Marco Antonio Barrera

  • Maui Diaz

Real Name Marco Antonio Barrera Tapia
Origin Mexico City Distrito Federal Mexico
Date of Birth(Age) 1974.01.17 (44)
Rated at Super Bantamweight
W-L-D W67+L7+D0=75
Height 5 feet 6 inches
Reach 70 inches
Trainer Rudy Perez

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2011.02.12 Jose Arias 17-1-0 W(TKO) 2/10
2010.06.26 Adailton De Jesus 26-4-0 W(UD) 10/10
2009.03.14 Amir Khan 19-1-0 L(TD) 5/12
2009.01.31 Freudis Rojas 1-7-1 W(DQ) 3/10
2008.11.07 Sammy Ventura 25-19-0 W(TKO) 4/12
2007.10.06 Manny Pacquiao 44-3-2 L(UD) 12/12

