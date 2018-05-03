Marco Antonio Barrera vs. Jesse Benavides

By Boxing News on May 3, 2018
Barrera was 40-0. Jesse Benavides was 40-4-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On May 4, 1996 at Arrowhead Pond in Anaheim, California, WBO super bantamweight champion Marco Antonio Barrera, from Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico, defended his title against Jesse Benavides, from Corpus Christi, Texas. Barrera was undefeated at 40-0 coming in. Benavides was 40-4-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Marco Antonio Barrera vs Jesse Benavides 41st fight



Real Name Marco Antonio Barrera Tapia
Origin Mexico City Distrito Federal Mexico
Date of Birth(Age) 1974.01.17 (44)
Rated at Super Bantamweight
W-L-D W67+L7+D0=75
Height 5 feet 6 inches
Reach 70 inches
Trainer Rudy Perez

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2011.02.12 Jose Arias 17-1-0 W(TKO) 2/10
2010.06.26 Adailton De Jesus 26-4-0 W(UD) 10/10
2009.03.14 Amir Khan 19-1-0 L(TD) 5/12
2009.01.31 Freudis Rojas 1-7-1 W(DQ) 3/10
2008.11.07 Sammy Ventura 25-19-0 W(TKO) 4/12
2007.10.06 Manny Pacquiao 44-3-2 L(UD) 12/12

