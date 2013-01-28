Marco Antonio Barrera vs. Jesus Salud

By Boxing News on November 30, 2017
On December 1st, 2000 at the Venetian Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, WBO super bantamweight champion Marco Antonio Barrera, from Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico, defended his title against the crafty veteran Jesus Salud, from Sinait, Philippines. Barrera was 51-3 going in, Salud was 62-9, and the fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Marco Antonio Barrera vs. Jesus Salud 1/2



Marco Antonio Barrera vs. Jesus Salud 2/2



Comments

  1. Fan 02:07am, 01/28/2013

    Virtuoso performance by Barrera. Any aspiring boxer should study Barrera’s technique especially change of angles and footwork. Great display that was obviously a rehearsal for his next fight against the Prince which proved that superior technique and balance wins in the end.

Fighter's Info

  • Marco Antonio Barrera

  • Jesus Salud

Real Name Marco Antonio Barrera Tapia
Origin Mexico City Distrito Federal Mexico
Date of Birth(Age) 1974.01.17 (43)
Rated at Super Bantamweight
W-L-D W67+L7+D0=75
Height 5 feet 6 inches
Reach 70 inches
Trainer Rudy Perez

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2011.02.12 Jose Arias 17-1-0 W(TKO) 2/10
2010.06.26 Adailton De Jesus 26-4-0 W(UD) 10/10
2009.03.14 Amir Khan 19-1-0 L(TD) 5/12
2009.01.31 Freudis Rojas 1-7-1 W(DQ) 3/10
2008.11.07 Sammy Ventura 25-19-0 W(TKO) 4/12
2007.10.06 Manny Pacquiao 44-3-2 L(UD) 12/12

