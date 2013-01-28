On December 1st, 2000 at the Venetian Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, WBO super bantamweight champion Marco Antonio Barrera, from Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico, defended his title against the crafty veteran Jesus Salud, from Sinait, Philippines. Barrera was 51-3 going in, Salud was 62-9, and the fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

