Marco Antonio Barrera vs. Jesus Salud
By Boxing News on November 30, 2017
On December 1st, 2000 at the Venetian Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, WBO super bantamweight champion Marco Antonio Barrera, from Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico, defended his title against the crafty veteran Jesus Salud, from Sinait, Philippines. Barrera was 51-3 going in, Salud was 62-9, and the fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…
Fan 02:07am, 01/28/2013
Virtuoso performance by Barrera. Any aspiring boxer should study Barrera’s technique especially change of angles and footwork. Great display that was obviously a rehearsal for his next fight against the Prince which proved that superior technique and balance wins in the end.