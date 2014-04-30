Marco Antonio Barrera vs. Naseem Hamed
By Boxing News on April 6, 2018
Barrera was 52-3. Prince Naseem was 35-0. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.
On April 7, 2001 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada, WBO super bantamweight champion Marco Antonio Barrera, aka the Baby Faced Assassin, from Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico, fought WBO featherweight Naseem Hamed, from Sheffield, England, for the vacant IBO featherweight title. Barrera was 52-3 coming in, having lost twice to Junior Jones and once to Erik Morales. Prince Naseem was undefeated at 35-0. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…
Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion
eric 04:41am, 04/30/2014
great fight . naseem was simply outboxed and underskilled to go up against a real fighter like barrera. This fight really exposes naseem’s silly psychological clowning and lucky haymakers you are not going to beat a real boxer like barrera . naseem’s only noteable ability as a boxer was being able to take a punch . i counted 3 times he would of hit the matt if he had not clinged on . i do not think there was a single person in that audience apart fron naseems wife who wanted him to win . and even if there had been it would of made no difference . he was doomed the moment he got into the ring