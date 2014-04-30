Marco Antonio Barrera vs. Naseem Hamed

By Boxing News on April 6, 2018
Marco Antonio Barrera vs. Naseem Hamed
Barrera was 52-3. Prince Naseem was 35-0. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On April 7, 2001 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada, WBO super bantamweight champion Marco Antonio Barrera, aka the Baby Faced Assassin, from Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico, fought WBO featherweight Naseem Hamed, from Sheffield, England, for the vacant IBO featherweight title. Barrera was 52-3 coming in, having lost twice to Junior Jones and once to Erik Morales. Prince Naseem was undefeated at 35-0. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Marco Antonio Barrera vs Prince Naseem Hamed



Marco Antonio Barrera vs Prince Naseem Hamed



Tags: Marco Antonio Barrera Naseem Hamed April 7th 2001 history

Related Articles

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...
  1. eric 04:41am, 04/30/2014

    great fight . naseem was simply outboxed and underskilled to go up against a real fighter like barrera. This fight really exposes naseem’s silly psychological clowning and lucky haymakers you are not going to beat a real boxer like barrera . naseem’s only noteable ability as a boxer was being able to take a punch .  i counted 3 times he would of hit the matt if he had not clinged on . i do not think there was a single person in that audience apart fron naseems wife who wanted him to win . and even if there had been it would of made no difference . he was doomed the moment he got into the ring

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Marco Antonio Barrera

  • Naseem Hamed

Real Name Marco Antonio Barrera Tapia
Origin Mexico City Distrito Federal Mexico
Date of Birth(Age) 1974.01.17 (44)
Rated at Super Bantamweight
W-L-D W67+L7+D0=75
Height 5 feet 6 inches
Reach 70 inches
Trainer Rudy Perez

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2011.02.12 Jose Arias 17-1-0 W(TKO) 2/10
2010.06.26 Adailton De Jesus 26-4-0 W(UD) 10/10
2009.03.14 Amir Khan 19-1-0 L(TD) 5/12
2009.01.31 Freudis Rojas 1-7-1 W(DQ) 3/10
2008.11.07 Sammy Ventura 25-19-0 W(TKO) 4/12
2007.10.06 Manny Pacquiao 44-3-2 L(UD) 12/12

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record