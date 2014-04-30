On April 7, 2001 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada, WBO super bantamweight champion Marco Antonio Barrera, aka the Baby Faced Assassin, from Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico, fought WBO featherweight Naseem Hamed, from Sheffield, England, for the vacant IBO featherweight title. Barrera was 52-3 coming in, having lost twice to Junior Jones and once to Erik Morales. Prince Naseem was undefeated at 35-0. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...

Leave a comment