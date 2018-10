Marco Antonio Barrera vs. Richie Wenton

By Boxing News on October 30, 2018

Barrera was 46-2, Wenton was 22-3, and this war by the shore wasn't hard to score.



On October 31, 1998 at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Marco Antonio Barrera, from Mexico City, fought Richie Wenton from Liverpool, England for the vacant WBO super bantamweight title. Barrera was 46-2 going in, Wenton was 22-3, and this war by the shore wasn’t hard to score…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion