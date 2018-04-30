Marco Antonio Rubio vs. Alfred Ankamah

By Boxing News on April 30, 2018
Marco Antonio Rubio vs. Alfred Ankamah
Rubio was 24-1-1. Ankamah was 20-10. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On May 1, 2004 at Auditorio Municipal in Torreon, Coahuila de Zaragoza, Mexico, WBC International light middleweight champion Marco Antonio Rubio, aka Veneno, from Gomez Palacio, Durango, Mexico, defended his title against Alfred Ankamah, from Accra, Ghana. Rubio was 24-1-1 coming in. Ankamah was 20-10. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

BOXING Marco Antonio Rubio VS Alfred Ankamah



Fighter's Info

  Marco Antonio Rubio

  Alfred Ankamah

Origin Gomez Palacio Durango Mexico
Date of Birth(Age) 1980.06.16 (38)
Rated at Middleweight
W-L-D W59+L7+D1=67
Height 5 feet 10 inches
Reach 70 inches
Trainer Fernando Castrejon

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2014.10.18 Gennady Golovkin 30-0-0 L(KO) 2/12
2014.04.05 Domenico Spada 38-4-0 W(KO) 10/12
2013.07.27 Dionisio Miranda 22-8-2 W(KO) 2/12
2013.03.23 Marcus Upshaw 15-8-2 W(UD) 12/12
2012.12.22 Michel Rosales 32-5-0 W(TKO) 11/12
2012.09.08 Carlos Manuel Baldomir 49-14-6 W(RTD) 4/12

