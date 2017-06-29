Marco Antonio Rubio vs. Jorge Cota

By Boxing News on June 29, 2017
Marco Antonio Rubio vs. Jorge Cota
Rubio was 53-6-1. Cota was undefeated at 12-0. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On June 30th, 2012 at Auditorio Centenario Torreon, Coahuila de Zaragoza, Mexico, former WBC Latino middleweight champion Marco Antonio Rubio, from Gomez Palacio, Durango, Mexico, fought Jorge Cota, aka Demonio, from Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico for the vacant IBF International middleweight title. Rubio was 53-6-1 coming in. Cota was undefeated at 12-0. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Marco Antonio "Veneno" Rubio vs Jorge "Demonio" Cota



Origin Gomez Palacio Durango Mexico
Date of Birth(Age) 1980.06.16 (37)
Rated at Middleweight
W-L-D W59+L7+D1=67
Height 5 feet 10 inches
Reach 70 inches
Trainer Fernando Castrejon

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2014.10.18 Gennady Golovkin 30-0-0 L(KO) 2/12
2014.04.05 Domenico Spada 38-4-0 W(KO) 10/12
2013.07.27 Dionisio Miranda 22-8-2 W(KO) 2/12
2013.03.23 Marcus Upshaw 15-8-2 W(UD) 12/12
2012.12.22 Michel Rosales 32-5-0 W(TKO) 11/12
2012.09.08 Carlos Manuel Baldomir 49-14-6 W(RTD) 4/12

