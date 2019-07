Huck was 38-2-1 coming in. Glowacki was 24-0. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On August 14, 2015, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, WBO World cruiserweight champion Marco Huck , from Berlin, Germany, by way of Ugao, Serbia, defended his title against Krzysztof Glowacki, from Walcz, Poland. Huck was 38-2-1 coming in. Glowacki was unbeaten at 24-0. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…