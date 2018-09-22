Marcos Maidana vs. Petr Petrov

By Boxing News on September 22, 2018
Marcos Maidana vs. Petr Petrov
On September 23, 2011 at Sociedad Alemana de Gimnasia de Villa Ballester, Jose Leon Suarez, Buenos Aires, Argentina, Marcos Rene Maidana, aka El Chino, nfrom Margarita, Santa Fe, Argentina, fought Petr Petrov, from Ryazan, Russia, for the WBA World light welterweight title. Maidana was 30-2 coming in. Petrov was 29-2-2. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

MARCOS MAIDANA vs PETR PETROV - FULL FIGHT - PELEA COMPLETA



Tags: marcos rene maidana Petr Petrov September 23rd 2011 history

Fighter's Info

  • Marcos Maidana

  • Petr Petrov

Origin Margarita Santa Fe Argentina
Date of Birth(Age) 1983.07.17 (35)
Rated at Welterweight
W-L-D W35+L5+D0=40
Height 5 feet 7 inches
Reach 69 inches
Trainer Guillermo Serra

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2014.09.13 Floyd Mayweather Jr 46-0-0 L(UD) 12/12
2014.05.03 Floyd Mayweather Jr 45-0-0 L(MD) 12/12
2013.12.14 Adrien Broner 27-0-0 W(UD) 12/12
2013.06.08 Josesito Lopez 30-5-0 W(TKO) 6/12
2012.12.12 Angel Martinez 14-3-1 W(KO) 3/12
2012.09.15 Jesus Soto Karass 26-7-3 W(TKO) 8/12

