He never ducked a challenge, never gave less than his all, and few men have more heart.

On Saturday, February 9, in a fight televised live on Showtime from the StubHub Center in Carson, California, two-time super featherweight champion Gervonta Davis (20-0, 19 KOs), the young knockout artist from Baltimore, Maryland, will defend his WBA title against three-division champion Abner Mares (31-3-1, 15 KOs), the do-or-die veteran born in Guadalajara.

Gervonta Davis is the real deal. Since turning pro in 2013 he has flattened 95% of the men he faced. They call him Tank for a reason. There were some soft touches along the way, but no more than usual, and it looks like he’s starting to peak. He won the IBF 130-pound title in 2017 at the age of 22 by crushing Jose Pedraza, who just put on a brave but losing effort against the great Lomachenko. Tank became the youngest two-time world champion in April when he knocked out Jesus Cuellar in the third round of their WBA super featherweight title bout.

“I’m very excited to be showcased in my first main event in the United States on February 9,” said Davis. “I want to make a statement in this fight by putting on a tremendous performance against an experienced world champion like Abner Mares. I plan on showing everyone why I belong in pound-for-pound discussions and why I’m the most exciting champion in boxing today.”

Thirty-three-year-old Abner Mares has seen and done it all. Hailing from Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, and making his home in Montebello, California, Mares is one of those fighters who give boxing a good name. There are finer practitioners of the sweet science, but he never ducked a challenge, never gave less than his all, and few men have more heart.

“I wanted this fight and I want this challenge against Gervonta Davis,” Mares said. “I’m preparing well and I will add my fifth world title in my fourth weight class on February 9 on Showtime.”