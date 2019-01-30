Mares Withdraws from Davis Bout

By Caryn A. Tate on January 30, 2019
Mares Withdraws from Davis Bout
“I'm healthy, not afraid of doing the work and I will be back. This is a temporary setback.”

Abner Mares has withdrawn from his anticipated February 9 bout versus Gervonta Davis due to an injury…

Abner Mares (31-3-1, 15 KOs) has withdrawn from his anticipated February 9 bout versus Gervonta Davis (20-0, 19 KOs) due to an injury to Mares’ right elbow during sparring.

Mares, a three-division, four-time world champion, was moving up in weight from featherweight (126 pounds) to super featherweight (130 pounds) to challenge world title holder Gervonta Davis for his WBA belt.

Replacing Mares in the contest will be former super bantamweight world champion Hugo Ruiz (39-4, 33 KOs). Ruiz is coming off a 10-round decision victory against Alberto Guevara on the Pacquiao vs. Broner card on January 19.

“I trained for three months to fight a southpaw when I fought in January,” said Ruiz. “When the opponent changed, it was hard to adjust in 24 hours. After the fight I immediately went back to the gym, because you never know what’s going to happen in boxing. I’m 100 percent ready to knockout Gervonta Davis.”

Regarding his injury and this setback, Mares said, “I’m not going to sugarcoat this. I’m disappointed and devastated that I’ve injured my right elbow in sparring. This is something that I haven’t had happen to me during my career and the feeling is just horrible. I will be going to see my doctor about this and am prepared to follow whatever recommendations and rehab that gets me back into the ring. I’m healthy, not afraid of doing the work and I will be back. This is a temporary setback. Don’t count me out.’‘

Mares’ trainer, Robert Garcia, spoke about his fighter’s injury and why they decided to pull out of the fight. “Boxing is a sport of brains, passion and physical punishment. When you’re in the ring sparring with talented, top-class sparring partners, the chances of injuries are very high. That was the situation in this case. He was sparring top young fighters and he injured his elbow. He cannot fight like that, especially in a fight against Davis.”

Check out more of Caryn’s work at http://www.CarynATate.com and follow her on Twitter@carynatate

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Tags: Abner Mares gervonta davis Hugo Ruiz Robert Garcia Manny Pacquiao Adrien Broner alberto guevara caryn a. tate

Discuss this in our forums

Related Articles

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...
  1. Bobby Peru 06:29pm, 01/30/2019

    Who gives two shitz if Ruiz wants to get paid to get laid….out! Bogere or Fortuna are too big….bull fukin’ pucky!  Davis’ big head is a dead giveaway….he’s a welterweight if ever there was! No shitty ass set ups for this guy who like Magno writes is hiding out at this lower weight class and scamming just like middleweight if ever there was Spence!

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record