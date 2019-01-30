“I'm healthy, not afraid of doing the work and I will be back. This is a temporary setback.”

Abner Mares (31-3-1, 15 KOs) has withdrawn from his anticipated February 9 bout versus Gervonta Davis (20-0, 19 KOs) due to an injury to Mares’ right elbow during sparring.

Mares, a three-division, four-time world champion, was moving up in weight from featherweight (126 pounds) to super featherweight (130 pounds) to challenge world title holder Gervonta Davis for his WBA belt.

Replacing Mares in the contest will be former super bantamweight world champion Hugo Ruiz (39-4, 33 KOs). Ruiz is coming off a 10-round decision victory against Alberto Guevara on the Pacquiao vs. Broner card on January 19.

“I trained for three months to fight a southpaw when I fought in January,” said Ruiz. “When the opponent changed, it was hard to adjust in 24 hours. After the fight I immediately went back to the gym, because you never know what’s going to happen in boxing. I’m 100 percent ready to knockout Gervonta Davis.”

Regarding his injury and this setback, Mares said, “I’m not going to sugarcoat this. I’m disappointed and devastated that I’ve injured my right elbow in sparring. This is something that I haven’t had happen to me during my career and the feeling is just horrible. I will be going to see my doctor about this and am prepared to follow whatever recommendations and rehab that gets me back into the ring. I’m healthy, not afraid of doing the work and I will be back. This is a temporary setback. Don’t count me out.’‘

Mares’ trainer, Robert Garcia, spoke about his fighter’s injury and why they decided to pull out of the fight. “Boxing is a sport of brains, passion and physical punishment. When you’re in the ring sparring with talented, top-class sparring partners, the chances of injuries are very high. That was the situation in this case. He was sparring top young fighters and he injured his elbow. He cannot fight like that, especially in a fight against Davis.”

