The phrase “Equal Justice Under Law” is chiseled in stone, forever etched in immortality.

Above the main entrance to the Supreme Court Building in Washington, D.C., the phrase “Equal Justice Under Law” is chiseled in stone, forever etched in immortality. The majority of us realize, however, that such an idea is sadly about as valuable as a free toy inside a children’s cereal box. In terms of boxing, there are often times when true and fair justice in regards to punches landed, levels of effective aggression and overall skill are seemingly ignored by questionable ringside judges.

On the flip side, there are times when judges can use a scorecard for a cocktail napkin for instances such as an early knockout or a different type of stoppage. In any case, rapid justice, especially when dispensed with no further proof needed, is one of the best examples. Last Thursday marked ten years since Antonio Margarito’s initial defense of the WBA Super Welterweight World title he’d taken from Miguel Cotto six months earlier ended in a crushing defeat to Shane Mosley.

In July of 2008, “The Tijuana Tornado” Margarito had what was likely the greatest night of his professional career when he stopped Cotto in the eleventh round at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Antonio fought back after Cotto had built a nice lead in the early rounds, much in part to fleet footwork and excellently timed punches. Midway through the contest, the Baja California native proceeded to cut off the ring and effectively negate the advantage gained by Cotto, who was undefeated at the time and among the world’s top pound-for-pound talents.

Hard, game changing punches were landed, including a pair of jarring uppercuts in round seven. The pattern continued into the later periods and by this point, it was Margarito who was on the clear offensive with Cotto in almost total retreat. As the wood clacked to indicate ten seconds to go in the tenth, Miguel was in bad shape. Antonio’s punches were just that much meaner.

Just before the midway point of the eleventh was reached, he landed a short left hook flush on the Puerto Rican’s chin. Cotto took a quick knee, then stood up to continue after referee Kenny Bayless gave him an eight-count courtesy. His face was beaten in and bloodied. Thirty seconds later and with Margarito on the front foot once again, Miguel took another knee, this time without it being the result of a punch.

After he stood up, his corner threw in the towel and his night was over. As a triumphant Antonio was lifted up by his handlers in the center of the ring, HBO’s Jim Lampley proclaimed, “Antonio Margarito has the victory he’s been waiting for, all his life!” His trusty sidekick, Max Kellerman added, “That is a modern boxing classic.”

What we saw in July of 2008 would be put under the highest of scrutiny both before and after his January 2009 bout with Mosley would commence. Fast forward to that winter evening at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where a record crowd of nearly 21,000 spectators had gathered for a night of excitement.

As is customary before many high profile contests, Mosley’s trainer Naazim Richardson entered Margarito’s dressing room to observe his hands being wrapped. According to Richardson, when he picked up a piece of hand cushioning which had been sitting on a nearby table, it didn’t actually feel soft. Shortly thereafter, a deputy commissioner agreed, especially after opening the wraps and having a hard block of plaster-like substance fall out of it. Naazim was admittedly very close to canceling the bout, but he didn’t. Thankfully for us and for the purposes of swift, on the spot justice, the contest went on as originally scheduled.

HBO’s crew would go on to mention the “mistake” which had occurred in Antonio’s dressing room as the bout began. “Sugar” Shane Mosley went headhunting from the opening bell. Gone was the same tornado who had worn down and eventually ripped through Miguel Cotto six months earlier. It was almost as if he’d forgotten that his head was attached to him and that he needed to protect it. After he connected with a left hook near the end of round four, Shane answered with more hard overhand rights to his face. Flush right after flush right was the name of Pomona, California native’s Mosley’s game.

Margarito had a short but brief rally near the end of the eighth, only to be answered with a smart left up high, then even more damaging right hands. With less than ten seconds to spare, a short left hook would be followed by more of what had worked all night for Shane. Down went Margarito just as the bell sounded. He’d beat the count.

Just moments into the ninth, Mosley went all-in at the now belittled Tijuana fighter and was able to aim and fire with all of his weight behind his shots. Antonio’s head snapped back and side to side. At the 0:43 second mark, referee Raul Caiz, Sr. stepped in just as Margarito went to the canvas again. This time, Jim Lampley was in another zone completely. “Shane Mosley has annihilated Antonio Margarito!” he exclaimed.

The fallout from the handwrap controversy was only in its initial stages that night in L.A. The California State Athletic Commission proceeded to find sulphur and calcium in Margarito’s knuckle pads that he thankfully didn’t get to use as an advantage in the form of Plaster of Paris. He was ultimately suspended for a year. The accusations flew. Miguel Cotto would attest, “I’d never been hit so hard.” Did Margarito ‘load’ his handwraps six months earlier in Las Vegas and if so, how many times had he done so before? The fallout was swift. We didn’t hear from him for over a year until he made his comeback in his native Mexico in the summer of 2010.

A unanimous decision victory over Roberto Garcia earned him a bout with Manny Pacquiao at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas the following November for the vacant WBA Super Welterweight world title. Margarito would essentially get his face caved in by Pacquiao, who at the time was riding one of the biggest streaks of success and fame in recent boxing memory. Although he wasn’t knocked out by the “Pac Man,” most would have been very hard-pressed to award a single round to “El Tornado de Tijuana.”

In addition to losing a landslide unanimous decision, he was dealt a fractured orbital bone in his right eye as well. Miguel Cotto gladly went to work on the surgically repaired area thirteen months later at Madison Square Garden in New York in their long awaited rematch. Cotto prevailed by way of a ninth round stoppage, after which he gave Tony the most stern of stare downs. Margarito fought twice in 2016 and once in 2017 to end his plausibly tainted career on a three-bout win streak. He retired with a record of 41 wins (27 KO’s) and eight losses.

As for Shane, he took the win over Margarito to catapult him to bigger opportunities. Eight months after he pummeled him and just after Floyd Mayweather, Jr. had made his return to boxing after a self-imposed retirement (which we all knew wouldn’t last) to defeat Juan Manuel Marquez in Las Vegas, Shane entered the ring and openly challenged Floyd. Of course, that bout took place on Cinco de Mayo weekend in 2010. Except for one small moment in the second round when Shane landed a few of his signature right hands that buckled Mayweather’s knees and likely caused many of us to react as if we’d just seen a ghost, that would be it. Shane lost a wide decision, yet he stayed in the mix with later bouts against such names as Manny Pacquiao, Canelo Alvarez and Ricardo Mayorga before he retired in 2016 at the age of 44. His record closed at 49 wins (41 KO’s), 10 losses and one draw.

Shane Mosley’s thorough thrashing of Antonio Margarito may have been a flash bulb moment for many boxing fans. You may remember where you watched it and most notably, how you felt after hearing of the news of what went down in the Mexican champion fighter’s locker room beforehand and how he was dealt an immediate dish of comeuppance. Ten years has simply gone by, but that night in Southern California will always have a place in boxing lore.

