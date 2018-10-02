Mark Chamberlain has said to be aiming for the top. He will make his debut in December.

At 19 and an amateur national champion, most boxers would be expect to hang around and look to enjoy success and for the country. Instead Mark Chamberlain has turned professional under Frank Warren. The Lightweight experienced great success as a youth and his win in April solidified his status as one of the best prospects in England. Wayne Batten has been announced as his trainer and after going 42-5 as an amateur whilst showing incredible power, he has said to be aiming for the top. He will make his debut in December.