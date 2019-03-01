Cruiserweight Mark Little feels he is ready for titles as he looks to remain unbeaten.

The inspirational Londoner, who only started a boxing class to lose some of his 23-stone frame, fights for the 11th time as he takes on Jan Hrazdira on Goodwin Boxing’s card.

Those who have seen Little box will know about his vociferous West Ham support, borne out of following the club home and away for the past number of years.

The show is headlined by Miles Shinkwin vs. Kirk Garvey for the English title with an exceptional undercard featuring Mark along with Robbie Chapman and Dean Richardson.

And the 30-year-old knows that with his record racking up he is building the experience he needs for titles.

He said: “I can’t wait for Saturday night now for a few reasons. Obviously the support I have has been great yet again but, I think we are going to have a big fight this year.

“Hammers fans always come out for me and I think they like it that I have a scrap, I go in there looking for a fight and walk the opponent down.

“I know after being on at my manager Steve [Goodwin] that we are building for titles now but I didn’t have a normal amateur career so I trust Steve completely with whatever he says.

“Fights like these though, fighting tough game opponents that aren’t just knockover jobs are perfect because you’re getting that experience and that’s vital for me.

“Another show at York Hall, it’s a decent journey for a lot of my fans so I am really looking forward to it.”

The cruiserweight’s enthusiasm may have also been due to the news that Isla Caton—a little girl suffering with neuroblastoma to whom he gives 20% of his purse to for fundraising—is now cancer free after her treatment was successful.

He continues: “She is an unbelievable little girl. I can’t tell you how much she means to me. I am just so delight for her parents now.

“I have always given 20% of my purse to her because her family do whatever they can and being West Ham you have to help out one of your own if you can.”

“That has just given me another little boost for tomorrow now and I am going to really show what I am about.”