After 36 hard-fought minutes, the judges were all that mattered. (Esther Lin/Showtime)

HOUSTON, Texas—Claudio “The Matrix” Marrero boxed and punched his way to a unanimous decision win over Eduardo Ramirez in a WBA world super featherweight championship eliminator at the NRG Arena in Houston Saturday night. Marrero (24-3, 17 KO’s) was the aggressor early on as he looked to time his opponent from Sinaloa, Mexico whenever he tried to make a move. Ramirez (22-2-3, 9 KO’s) scored with a quick left hook to the chin just before the bell sounded. Claudio continued to push forward with his left jab and his guard held high in the second until Eduardo once again broke down his defense with a rapid 1-2 combination up high.

The opening moments of the third consisted of brief clinches and backs to the ropes. As he’d done in previous instances, Ramirez popped his Dominican opponent’s face, but to little effect. Marrero went to the body early in the fourth with a few borderline shots that prompted referee Rafael Ramos to caution him. Each man kept looking to comprehensively break through.

“The Matrix” Marrero threw rapid combinations once the fifth was underway and even took a bit of time to showboat with his arms outstretched. After a brief exchange when Ramirez connected with two jabs to the body, he took a flush right to the face as soon as he looked up. The next round began with an entertaining exchange of of body punches and square jabs upstairs. Ramos once again warned Marrero about low blows in the seventh in a bout with perhaps a widening gap in talent yet a close second in overall effort. Round eight was much of the same.

Ramirez continued the pursuit in the ninth, which paid off in bits when he forced Marrero into the ropes and connected with a handful of unanswered punches. He jumped with excitement once the bell rang as if brief moments of success had truly inspired him. In the tenth, a low blow from Claudio finally prompted Ramirez to take a short breather under the watchful eye of referee Ramos. The last few seconds saw “The Matrix” force the Mexican fighter into the ropes and highlight his efforts with a few solid head shots. The two southpaws fought in spurts in the eleventh, perhaps in an effort to save whatever was left for the final three minutes.

The crowd applauded as the twelfth got rolling. As many had expected, the two combatants fired away at each other in the opening moments. There’d be flashes of hard shots, yet through thirty-six hard-fought minutes, the tally of the judges would be all that mattered. Scores of 116-112, 115-113 and 118-110 were read to award the win to Claudio “The Matrix” Marrero, who’ll now be next in line to fight the current WBA world featherweight champion, Xu “Monster” Can.