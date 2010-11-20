Sergio threw a careening left hook which connected with the sweet spot of Williams’ chin.

We’ve all heard of lucky sevens, triple sevens, seventh heaven and other uses for the number, yet in terms of anniversaries, seven isn’t exactly a home run. In fact, it’s somewhere between wood and tin. It’s more than five, however not quite ten. All we can hope for as fans of the sweet science are memorable evenings in the ring, especially when we’re made to pay extra to watch them or even pony up the additional bucks on a per-month basis. What do we often remember? Lately, it seems deplorable scoring akin to a robbery. That may always be a fact of professional boxing whether we choose to accept it or not.

We can cry foul, nonsense or hidden agenda. This is what can happen when a fighter has thirty-six minutes to seal the deal, so to speak, in a championship contest. Once the final bell rings to end matters, all the hard work put forth through a full twelve rounds is left to be interpreted by three individuals. We don’t always remember when they get it right, yet an inexplicable mistake can ruin a long awaited matchup.

Before we wander too far off topic, let’s get back to the number seven and how it relates to not leaving a decision in the hands of the ringside judges. It may be hard to believe, but seven years ago this past Monday, former middleweight king Sergio “Maravilla” Martinez scored a knockout win for the ages and beyond in Atlantic City, New Jersey. On November 20, 2010, Martinez met up with Paul “Punisher” Williams for a highly anticipated as well as warranted rematch for the WBC world middleweight crown. If we’re to take a step backward just a smidge, then we’ll remember that 2009 wasn’t exactly kind to the now retired former champion from the Quilmes section of Buenos Aires, Argentina. He’d been subjected to a fight he knew he won, which was a draw against Kermit Cintron on Valentine’s Day. Later that year, he dropped a very close decision to the aforementioned Williams.

2010 would be his year indeed. He dazzled the crowd at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City in April of that year as he neutralized the attack of the always dangerous champion at the time, Kelly “The Ghost” Pavlik. In doing so, he left the ring that night with Pavlik’s WBC, WBO as well as lineal championship titles after a resounding unanimous decision victory. The Argentine maestro’s unorthodox, hands-down fighting style wasn’t the same approach taken in years past by his fellow compatriot and all-time great Carlos Monzon, yet it was more than enough reason for the country to celebrate. Logically, the necessary focus was set upon a rematch between Martinez and Paul Williams.

A dive into an ocean of detail isn’t completely needed here. Remember the knockout in the second round? It’s as memorable as Manny Pacquiao’s second round, cutting of the lights ending, for all practical purposes, to Ricky Hatton’s career in May of 2009. As we all recall, Pacquiao had the favor returned by Juan Manuel Marquez a few years later. In any case, the initial bout between Martinez and Williams was a classic, back and forth affair. By contrast, the events of November 20, 2010 were settled in just over four minutes. Early in round number two, Sergio threw a perfectly timed, careening left hook which connected with the sweet spot of Williams’s chin. Down without a need for the count went one of the most dreaded punchers in the sport. His night was over.

Prior to that night, Williams had but one defeat on his record, a silly decision loss to Carlos Quintana in February of 2008 which was savagely avenged in one round just four months later. Sergio Martinez would go on to be counted as among the best in boxing for a short time, as the game’s wear and tear began to show over his next few bouts.

By the time he was almost knocked out in the twelfth round by Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr. in September 2012, the damage was beginning to show. He didn’t look spectacular against Martin Murray the following Spring in a homecoming fight in Argentina. A year of inactivity preceded his final contest, a stoppage loss to Miguel Cotto over three years ago. His body, particularly his knees said, “no more.” He retired at age 39.

Paul Williams, sadly, was dealt a far worse hand. He fought two more times after his knockout loss to Martinez, which were decision wins over Erislandy Lara and Nobuhiro Ishida. The win over Ishida in February of 2012 was followed by a horrific motorcycle accident three months later which left him paralyzed below the waist.