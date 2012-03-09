Briscoe was tough. He was skilled. He was experienced. He was bad. And so was Hagler.

When Marvin Hagler met Bennie Briscoe on Aug. 24, 1978, at the Spectrum in Philadelphia, it was a symbolic passing of the torch. Briscoe turned pro in 1962 and fought middleweight sensations like Luis Rodriguez, Carlos Monzon, and Rodrigo Valdez. Bad Bennie was tough. He was skilled. He was experienced. And, yes, he was bad. Hagler turned pro in 1973 and his undisputed greatness was still to come. But the durable Briscoe, 60-16-5 coming in, was a test for the equally durable Hagler, whose record was 40-2-1. They weren’t fighting for a title. Not that it mattered. They were fighting to win…