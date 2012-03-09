Marvin Hagler vs. Bennie Briscoe

By Boxing News on February 12, 2019
Briscoe was tough. He was skilled. He was experienced. He was bad. And so was Hagler.

When Marvin Hagler met Bennie Briscoe on Aug. 24, 1978, at the Spectrum in Philadelphia, it was a symbolic passing of the torch. Briscoe turned pro in 1962 and fought middleweight sensations like Luis Rodriguez, Carlos Monzon, and Rodrigo Valdez. Bad Bennie was tough. He was skilled. He was experienced. And, yes, he was bad. Hagler turned pro in 1973 and his undisputed greatness was still to come. But the durable Briscoe, 60-16-5 coming in, was a test for the equally durable Hagler, whose record was 40-2-1. They weren’t fighting for a title. Not that it mattered. They were fighting to win…

Comments

  1. Eric 01:44pm, 05/24/2013

    Battle Of The Baldies.

  2. Lee J 07:13am, 09/03/2012

    Even past his best you can see that Bennie came to seriously RUMBLE!

Fighter's Info

  • Marvin Hagler

  • Bennie Briscoe

Origin Newark, New Jersey, United States
Date of Birth(Age) 1954.05.23 (65)
Rated at Middleweight
W-L-D W62+L3+D2=67
Height 5 feet 10 inches
Trainer Goody & Pat Petronelli

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1987.04.06 Sugar Ray Leonard 33-1-0 L(SD) 12/12
1986.03.10 John Mugabi 25-0-0 W(KO) 11/12
1985.04.15 Thomas Hearns 40-1-0 W(TKO) 3/12
1984.10.19 Mustafa Hamsho 38-2-2 W(TKO) 3/15
1984.03.30 Juan Roldan 52-2-2 W(TKO) 10/12
1983.11.10 Roberto Duran 76-4-0 W(UD) 15/15

