Marvin Hagler vs. John “The Beast” Mugabi

By Boxing News on March 9, 2017
Marvin Hagler vs. John “The Beast” Mugabi
Hagler's fight versus John "The Beast" Mugabi at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas was a classic.

Marvelous Marvin Hagler fought ‘em all: Sugar Ray Seales, Bobby “Boogaloo” Watts, Willie “The Worm” Monroe, Cyclone Hart, Bennie Briscoe, Vito Antuofermo, Mustafa Hamsho, Roberto Duran, Thomas Hearns, and Sugar Ray Leonard. But his March 10, 1986 fight against John “The Beast” Mugabi at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas was a classic. Mugabi’s unorthodox style gave Hagler fits, and the dynamite in his fists was nothing to sneeze at. Hagler has his hands full that night, and he knew it, but he took care of business as only the Marvelous One knew how…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Marvin Hagler vs John Mugabi



Tags: Marvin Hagler John Mugabi march 10th 1986 history

Discuss this in our forums

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Marvin Hagler

  • John Mugabi

Origin Newark, New Jersey, United States
Date of Birth(Age) 1954.05.23 (63)
Rated at Middleweight
W-L-D W62+L3+D2=67
Height 5 feet 10 inches
Trainer Goody & Pat Petronelli

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1987.04.06 Sugar Ray Leonard 33-1-0 L(SD) 12/12
1986.03.10 John Mugabi 25-0-0 W(KO) 11/12
1985.04.15 Thomas Hearns 40-1-0 W(TKO) 3/12
1984.10.19 Mustafa Hamsho 38-2-2 W(TKO) 3/15
1984.03.30 Juan Roldan 52-2-2 W(TKO) 10/12
1983.11.10 Roberto Duran 76-4-0 W(UD) 15/15

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record