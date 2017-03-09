Hagler's fight versus John "The Beast" Mugabi at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas was a classic.

Marvelous Marvin Hagler fought ‘em all: Sugar Ray Seales, Bobby “Boogaloo” Watts, Willie “The Worm” Monroe, Cyclone Hart, Bennie Briscoe, Vito Antuofermo, Mustafa Hamsho, Roberto Duran, Thomas Hearns, and Sugar Ray Leonard. But his March 10, 1986 fight against John “The Beast” Mugabi at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas was a classic. Mugabi’s unorthodox style gave Hagler fits, and the dynamite in his fists was nothing to sneeze at. Hagler has his hands full that night, and he knew it, but he took care of business as only the Marvelous One knew how…