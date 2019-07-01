Marvin Hagler vs. Fulgencio Obelmejias I

By Boxing News on July 1, 2019
Marvin Hagler vs. Fulgencio Obelmejias I
Marvelous Marvin Hagler was 54-2-2 coming in. Obelmejias was undefeated at 30-0.

On January 17, 1981, from Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, WBC/WBA middleweight champion Marvin Hagler, from Brockton, Massachusetts by way of Newark, New Jersey, defended his titles against Fulgencio Obelmejias, aka Fully Obel, from San José de Río Chico, Venezuela. Marvelous Marvin was 54-2-2 coming in. Obelmejias was undefeated at 30-0. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Marvin Hagler vs Fulgencio Obelmejias I



Tags: Marvin Hagler fulgencio obelmejias history jan. 17 1981

Discuss this in our forums

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Marvin Hagler

  • Fulgencio Obelmejias

Origin Newark, New Jersey, United States
Date of Birth(Age) 1954.05.23 (65)
Rated at Middleweight
W-L-D W62+L3+D2=67
Height 5 feet 10 inches
Trainer Goody & Pat Petronelli

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1987.04.06 Sugar Ray Leonard 33-1-0 L(SD) 12/12
1986.03.10 John Mugabi 25-0-0 W(KO) 11/12
1985.04.15 Thomas Hearns 40-1-0 W(TKO) 3/12
1984.10.19 Mustafa Hamsho 38-2-2 W(TKO) 3/15
1984.03.30 Juan Roldan 52-2-2 W(TKO) 10/12
1983.11.10 Roberto Duran 76-4-0 W(UD) 15/15

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record