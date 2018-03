Marvin Hagler was 58-2-2. Roldan was 52-2-2. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On March 30, 1984 at the Riviera Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, WBC/WBA/IBF middleweight champion Marvelous Marvin Hagler, from Newark, New Jersey, defended his titles against Juan Domingo Roldan, from Freyre, Córdoba, Argentina. Hagler was 58-2-2 coming into the fight. Roldan was 52-2-2. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…