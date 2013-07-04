Marvin Hagler vs. Sugar Ray Leonard
By Boxing News on April 5, 2018
Hagler was 62-2-2. Ray Leonard was 33-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.
On April 6, 1987 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, middleweight champion Marvin Hagler, from Brockton, Massachusetts via Newark, New Jersey, defended his title against Sugar Ray Leonard, originally hailing from Wilmington, North Carolina. Hagler was 62-2-2 coming in. Leonard was 33-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…
Paul 11:09am, 04/15/2016
The biggest robbery in boxing since they took Bradley over Pac man. Marven beat him for 12 of 15 rds. I have been a fighter and a judge for over 30yrs and that was a setup for sure. What happened to Marven also happened to ROY JONES IN THE OLYMPICS , SOMEONE WAS PAID OFF.
Dennis Moore 12:13pm, 06/17/2015
Is the Pope catholic.Don’t they always fix all big leonard fights after Montreal and his last being the third duran fight which smelled so bad they stopped fixing them thus the thrashing by Terry Norris and the last indignity being knocked out by would be by not so macho would be cat burglar Camacho
Edward Masters 05:05pm, 01/27/2015
Its a Fake ! .When I first watched this fight on the live broadcast, I was so caught up in all the pre fight excitement, but I just couldn’t reason how SRL could possible come back after a three year retirement, and have any hope of beating possibly the Best middle weight of all time !.
It took me until round 3 to realise that it was a Fix, from there on it was just so obvious that Hagler was deliberately missing, telegraphing and pulling his punches. and even then Leonard kept running out of gas.
Just watch the fight again with the notion that its a fix and all will become clear, the evidence is right before your eyes, and Hagler is a terrible actor !
Lee 09:03am, 04/06/2014
Even after close to thirty years this one still hurts.
Jim Crue 05:26pm, 04/07/2013
Leonard was a great welterweight but he did NOT beat Mavin Hagler. Did anyone smell the WBC at work here?
john coiley 02:16am, 04/07/2013
I remember this one, how much off a rip-off it was. Marvin was the aggressor, truly won this…he retired after it, not in any mood to play politics…earning a heap of respect from this fighterturnedwriter…