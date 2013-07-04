On April 6, 1987 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, middleweight champion Marvin Hagler, from Brockton, Massachusetts via Newark, New Jersey, defended his title against Sugar Ray Leonard, originally hailing from Wilmington, North Carolina. Hagler was 62-2-2 coming in. Leonard was 33-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

