On February 11, 1983 at the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, middleweight champion Marvin Hagler, from Brockton, Mass. via Newark, New Jersey, defended his WBC/WBA titles against Tony Sibson, from Leicester, England. Marvelous Marvin was 52-2-2. Sibson was 47-3-1. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…

