Marvin Hagler vs. Tony Sibson

By Boxing News on February 10, 2017
Marvin Hagler vs. Tony Sibson
Hagler was 52-2-2. Tony Sibson was 47-3-1. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds.

On February 11, 1983 at the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, middleweight champion Marvin Hagler, from Brockton, Mass. via Newark, New Jersey, defended his WBC/WBA titles against Tony Sibson, from Leicester, England. Marvelous Marvin was 52-2-2. Sibson was 47-3-1. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Marvin Hagler vs Tony Sibson (Full Broadcast)



Tags: Marvin Hagler Tony Sibson February 11th 1983 history

Related Articles

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...
  1. Dennis Whitton 02:12pm, 03/03/2015

    All I remember about covering this fight was that there was a raging blizzard outside and I drove my MG from Worcester to Lowell on fumes, at about 20 MPH, running out of gas as I pulled into the newspaper parking lot about 2 a.m.

  2. Eric 09:11am, 02/12/2014

    Hard to believe this fight took place 31 years ago! Sibson was a pretty decent fighter but was totally outclassed by the all-time great Hagler. Sibson was in the mold of other tough contenders of that era like Hamsho, Antuofermo, Curtis Parker, Frank Fletcher, Juan Roldan, John Mugabi, Sycpion, etc. These fighters were short, strong, brawling, tough as nails, and in the case of Mugabi, Sibson, and Roldan, brutal punchers. Sibbo, would later lose in his quest to capture a version of the light heavyweight crown from Dennis Andries. Lots of quality fighters in the middleweight division at that time but they were just too limited to deal with a dominant fighter like Hagler.

  3. didier 11:39am, 02/11/2014

    hagler one of the truly greats, had everything

  4. HD 10:32am, 02/11/2014

    Larry is very rude with most boxer during interview. Boxing is the hardest sports. Larry give these champs credit.

  5. HD 10:26am, 02/11/2014

    Hagler vs Hopkins would be a classic dream match. Hope they were both from the same era in their primes so we could see another classic.

  6. john coiley 04:18am, 02/11/2014

    Marvin was truly a classic Champion, as confident but humble as any of the Greats who reigned.

  7. Jim Crue 07:26am, 02/12/2013

    I remember Sibson said after the fight, that getting hit by Hagler was like being hit with an ax!!

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Marvin Hagler

  • Tony Sibson

Origin Newark, New Jersey, United States
Date of Birth(Age) 1954.05.23 (63)
Rated at Middleweight
W-L-D W62+L3+D2=67
Height 5 feet 10 inches
Trainer Goody & Pat Petronelli

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1987.04.06 Sugar Ray Leonard 33-1-0 L(SD) 12/12
1986.03.10 John Mugabi 25-0-0 W(KO) 11/12
1985.04.15 Thomas Hearns 40-1-0 W(TKO) 3/12
1984.10.19 Mustafa Hamsho 38-2-2 W(TKO) 3/15
1984.03.30 Juan Roldan 52-2-2 W(TKO) 10/12
1983.11.10 Roberto Duran 76-4-0 W(UD) 15/15

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record