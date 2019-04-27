The Thai’s win streak ended not with a whimper but with a bang. (Matchroom Boxing)

Friday night at the Forum in Inglewood, California, in a fight streamed live on DAZN, Juan Francisco Estrada (39-3, 26 KOs), the former flyweight champion from Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, put on a master class in outpointing Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (47-5-1, 41 KOs), easily dethroning the reigning and defending WBC super flyweight champion from Si Sa Ket, Thailand, after 12 rounds of action.

The final scores were 116-112 and 115-113 twice.

Fighting out of the red corner in black trunks with silver trim, Estrada seized the initiative in the opening round. The 29-year-old challenger was as sharp as a stiletto, darting in and out while firing off combinations that more than not found the mark.

Thirty-two-year-old Sor Rungvisai, fighting out of the blue corner gold trunks trimmed in red, was listless in much of the bout. Flat-footed and unwilling or unable to let his hands go, the champ seemed baffled by Estrada’s quick start, exemplary footwork, and pinpoint accuracy.

The men traded some serious punches in round three, but as the fight progressed, the Thai was landing single shots against Estrada’s machine gun efficiency. “El Gallo” was landing lefts and rights in quick succession, three- and four-punch combinations for which Sor Rungvisai, with no apparent game plan or answers, struggled to counter.

Sor Rungvisai tentatively switched from orthodox to southpaw early in the fight, but it wasn’t until the championship rounds that he fought as a lefty and started to close the gap, aided and abetted by a low blow in the 11th which diminished the pop in Estrada’s punches, while failing to dampen his will to win.

“He started from the conventional stance early on, which did surprise me,” said Estrada after the fight. “He’s a southpaw, so I just boxed effectively.”

With Estrada’s career-defining win, the fighters have split their two bouts, all but guaranteeing an inevitable rubber between these two accomplished competitors.

More to come…