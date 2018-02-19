An intriguing tripleheader, the second Matchroom USA boxing card has been announced.

The second Matchroom USA boxing card, an intriguing tripleheader, has been announced. It will take part at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on April 28.

The headliner is Daniel Jacobs (33-2) taking on Maciej Sulecki (26-0). Barclays was the home of his biggest win, a knockout over Peter Quillin. He is generally seen as the third or fourth best Middleweight in the world. Sulecki is someone that I actually rate very highly. He has three strong wins over rated prospects in Damian Bonelli, Jack Culcay and Hugo Centeno. However given the huge size of Jacobs, it is a negative that he takes on a man who often makes Light-Middleweight.

Big Baby Jarrell Miller (20-0-1) is also looking to position himself for a world title shot at heavyweight. His latest wins have been impressive, with Washington, Kassi and Wach the notable names. His opponent is Johann Duhaupas (37-4) who lost his one title shot against Deontay Wilder. Katie Taylor (8-0) will look to unify her WBA Title with the IBF Title of Victoria Noelia Bustos (18-4). It will be the sixth defense for the Argentinean and the second for Taylor who is heavy favorite.