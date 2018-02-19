Matchroom USA 2 card announced

By Cain Bradley on February 19, 2018
Matchroom USA 2 card announced
An intriguing tripleheader, the second Matchroom USA boxing card has been announced.

The headliner is Daniel Jacobs (33-2), the third or fourth best Middleweight in the world, taking on Maciej Sulecki (26-0)…

The second Matchroom USA boxing card, an intriguing tripleheader, has been announced. It will take part at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on April 28.

The headliner is Daniel Jacobs (33-2) taking on Maciej Sulecki (26-0). Barclays was the home of his biggest win, a knockout over Peter Quillin. He is generally seen as the third or fourth best Middleweight in the world. Sulecki is someone that I actually rate very highly. He has three strong wins over rated prospects in Damian Bonelli, Jack Culcay and Hugo Centeno. However given the huge size of Jacobs, it is a negative that he takes on a man who often makes Light-Middleweight.

Big Baby Jarrell Miller (20-0-1) is also looking to position himself for a world title shot at heavyweight. His latest wins have been impressive, with Washington, Kassi and Wach the notable names. His opponent is Johann Duhaupas (37-4) who lost his one title shot against Deontay Wilder. Katie Taylor (8-0) will look to unify her WBA Title with the IBF Title of Victoria Noelia Bustos (18-4). It will be the sixth defense for the Argentinean and the second for Taylor who is heavy favorite.

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Tags: Daniel Jacobs maciej sulecki Peter Quillin damian bonelli jack culcay hugo centeno jarrell miller gerald washington Mariusz Wach fred kassi johann duhaupas Deontay Wilder Katie Taylor victoria noelia bustos cain bradley

Discuss this in our forums

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Daniel Jacobs

  • Maciej Sulecki

Origin Brownsville New York USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1987.02.03 (31)
Rated at Middleweight
W-L-D W30+L1+D0=31
Height 6 feet 1 inches
Reach 73 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.08.01 Sergio Mora 28-3-2 W(TKO) 2/12
2015.04.24 Caleb Truax 25-1-2 W(TKO) 12/12
2014.08.09 Jarrod Fletcher 18-1-0 W(TKO) 5/12
2014.03.15 Milton Nunez 26-9-1 W(TKO) 1/10
2013.08.19 Giovanni Lorenzo 32-5-0 W(TKO) 3/10
2013.04.27 Keenan Collins 15-7-3 W(TKO) 4/8

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record