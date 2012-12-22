Dwight Muhammad Qawi vs. Matthew Saad Muhammad

By Boxing News on December 18, 2016
Dwight Muhammad Qawi vs. Matthew Saad Muhammad
This was the first of two bouts between them. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds.

On December 19, 1981 at the Playboy Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, WBC light heavyweight champion Matthew Saad Muhammad (nee Matthew Franklin), from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, defended his crown against Dwight Muhammad Qawi (nee Dwight Braxton), originally from Baltimore, Maryland. This was the first of two fights between these exemplary warriors. The champion was 31-3-2 going in. The challenger was 15-1-1. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…

Dwight Muhammad Qawi vs. Matthew Saad Muhammad I (part 1 of 7)



Dwight Muhammad Qawi vs. Matthew Saad Muhammad I (part 2 of 7)



Dwight Muhammad Qawi vs. Matthew Saad Muhammad I (part 3 of 7)



Dwight Muhammad Qawi vs. Matthew Saad Muhammad I (part 4 of 7)



Dwight Muhammad Qawi vs. Matthew Saad Muhammad I (part 5 of 7)



Dwight Muhammad Qawi vs. Matthew Saad Muhammad I (part 6 of 7)



Dwight Muhammad Qawi vs. Matthew Saad Muhammad I (part 7of 7)



Comments

  1. cs 06:54am, 02/06/2016

    Man I loved both fights between them 2. Dwight braxton has always been a personal favorite of mind because

    A. He was 25 when he turned pro
    B. Didn’t have a amateur career and won championships in both the light heavyweight and cruiserweight divisions
    C. The fact he was 5’6 and beating guys taller than him

    Love you dwight, huge huge inspiration

  2. Lee 04:48am, 12/20/2013

    Oh, I get it now. Dwight wasn’t actually Muslim at the time. It must still count on some level though surely?

  3. Lee 05:13am, 12/22/2012

    For the sake of satisfying the irrepressible trivia buff in me, does anyone know whether this match represents the first time two American Muslim converts squared off against each other?

Fighter's Info

  • Matthew Muhammad

  • Dwight Qawi

Real Name Maxwell Antonio Loach
Origin Philadelphia Pennsylvania USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1954.06.16 (62)
Rated at Light Heavyweight
W-L-D W49+L16+D3=68
Height 5 feet 11 inches
Reach 75 inches
Trainer Sam Soloman

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1992.03.21 Jason Waller 11-3-1 L(KO) 2/
1991.10.29 Andrew Maynard 17-1-0 L(TKO) 3/10
1991.10.05 Michael Green 2-1-0 L(MD) 8/8
1991.09.20 Eduardo Carranza 9-9-0 W(PTS) 10/10
1991.08.15 Govoner Chavers 9-1-1 W(KO) 1/10
1991.07.12 Jose Zalazar 5-5-2 W(KO) 5/10

