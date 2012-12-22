On December 19, 1981 at the Playboy Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, WBC light heavyweight champion Matthew Saad Muhammad (nee Matthew Franklin), from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, defended his crown against Dwight Muhammad Qawi (nee Dwight Braxton), originally from Baltimore, Maryland. This was the first of two fights between these exemplary warriors. The champion was 31-3-2 going in. The challenger was 15-1-1. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...

Leave a comment