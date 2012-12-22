Dwight Muhammad Qawi vs. Matthew Saad Muhammad
This was the first of two bouts between them. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds.
On December 19, 1981 at the Playboy Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, WBC light heavyweight champion Matthew Saad Muhammad (nee Matthew Franklin), from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, defended his crown against Dwight Muhammad Qawi (nee Dwight Braxton), originally from Baltimore, Maryland. This was the first of two fights between these exemplary warriors. The champion was 31-3-2 going in. The challenger was 15-1-1. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…
cs 06:54am, 02/06/2016
Man I loved both fights between them 2. Dwight braxton has always been a personal favorite of mind because
A. He was 25 when he turned pro
B. Didn’t have a amateur career and won championships in both the light heavyweight and cruiserweight divisions
C. The fact he was 5’6 and beating guys taller than him
Love you dwight, huge huge inspiration
Lee 04:48am, 12/20/2013
Oh, I get it now. Dwight wasn’t actually Muslim at the time. It must still count on some level though surely?
Lee 05:13am, 12/22/2012
For the sake of satisfying the irrepressible trivia buff in me, does anyone know whether this match represents the first time two American Muslim converts squared off against each other?