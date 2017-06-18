Felix Trinidad vs. Maurice Blocker

By Boxing News on June 18, 2017
Felix Trinidad vs. Maurice Blocker
Maurice Blocker was 34-3. Trinidad was 19-0. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On June 19, 1993 at the Sports Arena in San Diego, California, IBF welterweight champion Maurice Blocker, the "Thin Man" from Washington, DC, defended his title against up-and-coming Felix Trinidad, from Cupey Alto, San Juan, Puerto Rico. Blocker was 34-3. Trinidad was 19-0. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

モーリス・ブロッカー vs フェリックス・トリニダード Maurice Blocker vs Felix Trinidad



Fighter's Info

  • Felix Trinidad

  • Maurice Blocker

Real Name Felix Juan Trinidad
Origin Cupey Alto, San Juan, Puerto R
Date of Birth(Age) 1973.01.10 (44)
Rated at Welterweight
W-L-D W42+L3+D0=45
Height 5 feet 11 inches
Trainer Felix Trinidad Sr.

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2008.01.19 Roy Jones Jr 51-4-0 L(UD) 12/12
2005.05.14 Ronald Wright 48-3-0 L(UD) 12/12
2004.10.02 Ricardo Mayorga 26-4-1 W(TKO) 8/12
2002.05.11 Hacine Cherifi 32-6-1 W(TKO) 4/10
2001.09.29 Bernard Hopkins 39-2-1 L(TKO) 12/12
2001.05.12 William Joppy 32-1-1 W(TKO) 5/12

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record