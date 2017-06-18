Felix Trinidad vs. Maurice Blocker
By Boxing News on June 18, 2017
Maurice Blocker was 34-3. Trinidad was 19-0. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.
On June 19, 1993 at the Sports Arena in San Diego, California, IBF welterweight champion Maurice Blocker, the “Thin Man” from Washington, DC, defended his title against up-and-coming Felix Trinidad, from Cupey Alto, San Juan, Puerto Rico. Blocker was 34-3. Trinidad was 19-0. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…
