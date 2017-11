WBC light middleweight champ Maurice Hope defended his title against Carlos Herrera.

On November 26th, 1980 at Wembley Arena, Wembley, London, light middleweight champion Maurice Hope (29-2-1) from St. Johns, Antigua, defended his title against Carlos Herrera (37-4-0) from San Justo, Santa Fe, Argentina. The bout was scheduled for 15 rounds…