Max Baer vs. Primo Carnera

By Boxing News on February 14, 2019
Da Preem had won the titles from Jack Sharkey one year earlier and was 77-6 coming in.

On June 14, 1934 at New York’s Madison Square Garden, NYSAC/NBA heavyweight champion Primo Carnera, from Sequals, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy, defended his titles against Madcap Maxie Baer, from Livermore California by way of Omaha, Nebraska. Da Preem had won the titles from Jack Sharkey one year earlier and was 77-6 coming in. The Livermore Larruper was 39-7 and looking forward to a big night. The championship fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…

Max Baer vs Primo Carnera



Fighter's Info

  • Max Baer

  • Primo Carnera

Real Name Maximillian Adelbert Baer
Origin Omaha, NE, USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1909.02.11 
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W68+L13+D0=81
Height 6 feet 3 inches
Trainer Mike Cantwell

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1941.04.04 Lou Nova 24-2-4 L(TKO) 8/10
1940.09.26 Pat Comiskey 29-1-1 W(TKO) 1/10
1940.07.02 Tony Galento 76-24-5 W(TKO) 8/15
1939.09.18 Babe Ritchie 10-3-1 W(KO) 2/10
1939.09.04 Big Murphy 2-1-0 W(KO) 1/4
1939.06.01 Lou Nova 21-1-4 L(TKO) 11/12

