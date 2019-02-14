Da Preem had won the titles from Jack Sharkey one year earlier and was 77-6 coming in.

On June 14, 1934 at New York’s Madison Square Garden, NYSAC/NBA heavyweight champion Primo Carnera, from Sequals, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy, defended his titles against Madcap Maxie Baer, from Livermore California by way of Omaha, Nebraska. Da Preem had won the titles from Jack Sharkey one year earlier and was 77-6 coming in. The Livermore Larruper was 39-7 and looking forward to a big night. The championship fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…