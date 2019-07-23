Maxim Dadashev Passes Away
Super lightweight prospect Maxim Dadashev has sadly passed away due to injuries sustained last Friday night in his eleventh round stoppage loss to Subriel Matias at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland. The native of St. Petersburg, Russia had come to call the area of Oxnard, California home since making his professional debut in the spring of 2016. Dadashev (13-1, 11 KO’s) was unable to answer the bell for the final round of his IBF super lightweight eliminator against Matias shortly after his trainer, recent International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee James “Buddy” McGirt stopped the contest.
The bout, which was televised on the streaming platform ESPN+, showed Dadashev leaving the ring under his own power, yet collapsing almost immediately thereafter. The 28-year-old boxer known as “Mad Max” was then taken to UM Prince George’s Hospital Center in nearby Cheverly, Maryland and underwent a surgical procedure to relieve bleeding on his brain before being placed in a medically induced coma. We at Boxing.com extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt thoughts to the Dadashev family and team.
Hangin' Down At Kinos 10:30am, 07/23/2019
Hadn’t heard of Max until recently after reading the previous article detailing this tragic fight. Haven’t seen the fight either so I can’t start blaming someone for what happened. Of course hindsight is always 20/20 and I am sure these fighters know the risks involved in their chosen profession. Sad to see a person lose their life at 28 though, best years of your life as far as the physical body goes. Condolences to the family.
nicolas 09:51am, 07/23/2019
As late as the late 90’s, I had on some other site proposed that they should stop fights after it is known that a boxer cannot even draw on on one of the judges score cards if that boxer wins the remaining rounds by a point if he or she is so far behind in the scoring. Why don’t they have someone looking at cards and determining this? I believe such tragedies in boxing would be lessened.