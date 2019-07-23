Boxing.com extends our sympathies and heartfelt thoughts to the Dadashev family.

Super lightweight prospect Maxim Dadashev has sadly passed away due to injuries sustained last Friday night in his eleventh round stoppage loss to Subriel Matias at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland. The native of St. Petersburg, Russia had come to call the area of Oxnard, California home since making his professional debut in the spring of 2016. Dadashev (13-1, 11 KO’s) was unable to answer the bell for the final round of his IBF super lightweight eliminator against Matias shortly after his trainer, recent International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee James “Buddy” McGirt stopped the contest.

The bout, which was televised on the streaming platform ESPN+, showed Dadashev leaving the ring under his own power, yet collapsing almost immediately thereafter. The 28-year-old boxer known as “Mad Max” was then taken to UM Prince George’s Hospital Center in nearby Cheverly, Maryland and underwent a surgical procedure to relieve bleeding on his brain before being placed in a medically induced coma. We at Boxing.com extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt thoughts to the Dadashev family and team.