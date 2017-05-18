Gervonta Davis attacks with speed and power and has shown great finishing instincts.

WBC Light Flyweight Title: Ganigan Lopez (C)(28-6) vs. Ken Shiro (9-0)

Why you should care: Lopez is looking to prove himself as the number one light flyweight in the world.

Lopez has rebounded since losing his first attempted at a world title with three straight wins and capturing the title. He is an accurate counterpuncher out of the southpaw stance. Very inexperienced, the Japanese expect Shiro to be a star. He is a good mover who also likes to counter. I expect Lopez will have a bit too much class and experience here

Prediction: Ganigan Lopez by Decision

WBO Light Flyweight Title: Kosei Tanaka (C)(8-0) vs. Angel Acosta (16-0)

Why you should care: Intriguing tactical matchup where the winner could be set for huge things.

Twenty-one-year-old Tanaka is already a two-weight world champion. He is a box-mover moving with speed but when he punches, it is with aggression. He is a hittable boxer and there are still questions to be answered. Acosta has stopped every opponent in his professional career but also has skill. He is highly talked of in Puerto Rico and has drawn comparison to Wilfredo Gomez. His best punch is a superb uppercut that could finish Tanaka if it lands. This is a really good fight and although I believe Tanaka should win, Acosta has a big chance.

Prediction: Angel Acosta by Decision

WBC Flyweight Title: Juan Hernandez Navarette (C)(34-2) vs. Daigo Higa (12-0)

Why you should care: This is a must see bout where the winner will have to be special and could eventually unify against Ioka or Nietes!

Hernandez won the title last time out traveling to Thailand and beating unbeaten Nawaphon Por Chokchai. He has won 16 straight since losing to Kazuta Ioka and has shown an ability to mix up his style. Higa is only 21 and has stopped all his opponents. He is a brutal boxer, looking to hurt his opponent with powerful punches. He is hittable and may struggle with a pure boxer. Probably the fight of the weekend. This could be anything and we may unearth a star in Higa.

Prediction: Daigo Higa by TKO in Round 7

WBC Featherweight Title: Gary Russell Jr. (C)(27-1) vs. Oscar Escandon (25-2)

Why you should care: A chance to see a world-class fighter in one of the best weight divisions in the world.

Gary Russell is a really good boxer. He is a slick southpaw who really impressed when beating Jhonny Gonzalez and then when defending against Patrick Hyland. His only loss came against Vasyl Lomachenko. His power is also a tad underrated but he has missed a lot of time with this being his third fight since the start of 2015. Escandon has only lost by split decision in world title fights to Nehomar Cermeno and Moises Flores. He is small for the division, but tough with a strong chin and good power. The difference here will be the athleticism and Russell can dominate.

Prediction: Gary Russell by TKO in Round 10

IBF Super Featherweight Title: Gervonta Davis (C)(17-0) vs. Liam Walsh (21-0)

Why you should care: Davis could be a true superstar and this presents an intriguing test against someone who will not be there for him to hit.

I am all in on Davis being a star. Defensively his movements make him very hard to hit but the southpaw is aggressive with it. He attacks with speed and power and has shown great finishing instincts. Liam Walsh is also better than people think and unlucky to be in arguably the best division in boxing. He is bigger than Davis and can use his impressive movement to make this tough. He also can switch hit and hit at angles. I envisage Davis struggling to find Walsh for a while before eventually taking over and maybe hurting him late.

Prediction: Gervonta Davis by Decision

WBC and WBO Light Welterweight Title: Terence Crawford (30-0) vs. Felix Diaz (19-1)

Why you should care: Crawford is already a superstar and his fights tend to be good spectacles.

Terence Crawford is one of the ten best boxers in the planet. He is already a two-weight world champion where he cleared out both divisions. This could be the last time Crawford fights at this weight. He is a big switch hitter who can do it all. Felix Diaz was a 2008 Olympic gold medalist. The southpaw’s only loss was a tight decision to Lamont Peterson but has beat Sammy Vazquez and Adrian Granados. Technically he is superb and he throws big shots in volume but he lacks the power. I expect the early rounds to be close before Crawford motors away in the second half of fight with Diaz being too hittable.

Prediction: Terence Crawford by TKO in Round 10

WBA Middleweight Title: Hassan N’Dam (35-2) vs. Ryota Murata (12-0)

Why you should care: This fight will be part of clearing up the middleweight picture which is muddled after the top three.

N’Dam is a tough and powerful middleweight who has only lost twice to impressive boxers in David Lemieux and Peter Quillin. The Quillin fight saw N’Dam dropped five times. He controls the ring well using a strong jab. Murata had a brilliant amateur career and is powerful boxer who uses combinations well getting in and out of range. At home, Murata can get the nod over N’Dam who often only just about does enough.

Prediction: Ryota Murata by Decision

Interim IBF Super Middleweight Title: Andre Dirrell (25-2) vs. Jose Uzcategui (26-1)

Why you should care: An intriguing weight class meets an intriguing tactical matchup.

Dirrell was an impressive amateur who won a bronze at the 2004 Olympic Games, losing to Gennady Golovkin. He has lost two title shots to Carl Froch and James DeGale, but the Froch fight was close. He is a slick southpaw but questions remain about his toughness. Uzcategui has only lost to Matt Korobov, another boxer with an impressive amateur pedigree. He has good size and a heavy workrate to go with his power. He can get a bit wild and can be countered. That would suit Dirrell who is slick enough to find the openings. I think Dirrell is a superb boxer but he has heart issues and Uzcategui makes this a tougher bout than is expected but Dirrell can edge it.

Prediction: Andre Dirrell by Decision

• Ryad Merhy, the dangerous Belgian, should stop Mitch Williams for the WBA Inter-Continental Cruiserweight Belt

• Krzysztof Wlodarczyk should be favorite against Noel Gevor but at 35 the decline could be coming. Winner should fight Murat Gassiev.

• Ryan Walsh should win the British belt against Marco McCullough

• Strong Frank Warren card which a few of his younger prospects who were impressive amateurs featured. Anthony Yarde also faces only his second opponent with a winning record and is being billed as a star.

• Rances Barthélemy steps up to light welterweight and should win a comfortable decision over Kiryl Relikh to set up a shot against Julius Indongo. Relikh will be hoping his strength and power can help him overcome the Cuban.

• Fazliddin Gaibnazarov and Shakur Stevenson are two great prospects on the undercard.

• Raymundo Beltran should be big favorite over Jonathan Maicelo and he can probably stop him late on

• David Benavidez is a bit of a freaky puncher and I think he will stop Medina within six.