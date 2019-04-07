He looked every inch his age in losing to Lester Martinez. (La Prensa/Byron De La Cruz)

Saturday night in Guatemala City, Guatemala, 46-year-old Ricardo Mayorga (32-12-1, 26 KOs), the former welter- and super welterweight champion from Managua, Nicaragua, looked every inch his age in losing to 23-year-old Lester Martinez (1-0, 1 KO), the former light heavyweight amateur star from Guatemala City who was making his pro debut, by a TKO in round two.

Mayorga made the agreed upon weight of 170 pounds, an accomplishment in itself for a man with his habits. Then the fight started. Mayorga was willing to mix it up, but his reflexes, legs and chin said otherwise. He was okay in the opening round. He was not in the second, when Martinez pummeled “El Matador,” forcing the ref to wave it off.

After the fight Martinez said, “I felt that his hand had some weight to it.” But boxing is a two-handed sport and Mayorga, who said before the fight, “If I lose I’ll definitely hang up the gloves,” and has dropped his last three and nine of his last 16 bouts, has no intention of retiring just yet.

“Two more fights,” he said, “and I’ll say goodbye to boxing.”