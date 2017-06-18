One poor soul however who will feel the bite in August is none other than Miguel Cotto.

The news broke earlier this week that Floyd Mayweather, Jr. would be returning from yet another period of retirement, this time to face not a boxer/puncher but a boxer/kicker/grappler who’ll be permitted to do only the first of the three listed skills. T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas will be the site for the contest which will undoubtedly bring millions upon millions of dollars to the Nevada desert, just as the case should have been for Saturday’s showdown between Andre Ward and Sergey Kovalev. All of the major belts in the light heavyweight division save for the WBC title (held by Adonis Stevenson) will be at stake as well as the coveted “Ring Magazine” championship. That’s the red, white and blue one that even Rocky Balboa once wore. Many have claimed and continue to claim as well as complain that Floyd’s announcement killed the canary in terms of interest for Saturday’s contest at Mandalay Bay, although numerous reports state otherwise. The interest just isn’t there for whatever reason and promotional entities will certainly suffer once the totals are counted. Chances may be that the live gate as well as pay-per-view totals will either remain under lock and key or simply become inflated before being reported to the public. That’s nothing new. The September 16 contest between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady “GGG” Golovkin won’t be affected much because of its attachment to national followings and fan friendly fighting styles.

One poor soul who will however feel the bite on August 26, when Mayweather meets UFC star Conor McGregor is none other than former multi-division champion, Miguel Cotto. Guess what? His clash with Yoshihiro Kamegai, which will likely be much more competitive than Floyd’s easy payday takes place on the same night, just 275 miles away from the MGM Grand at the StubHub Center in Carson, California. Not fair? Cotto just signed with Golden Boy Promotions and this will be his first bout since November of 2015 and is for the vacant WBO world super welterweight title. A previous article from this writer wondered last month if Floyd would announce his bout with McGregor for September 16, as such a move would irk as well as inflame certain parties to no end. Although August 26 was chosen instead, it’s still a bit of the same, albeit on a much smaller level. You have to feel bad for Miguel Cotto, if you so choose. His contest is on HBO, not pay-per-view and hopefully enough fans will fill the new, yet temporary home of the Los Angeles Chargers that Saturday evening. The L.A. Chargers. That still sounds strange. Shoving a choice in the face of boxing fans, sadly doesn’t. Still, it’s business.

