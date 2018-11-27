“You start swinging, that's welcome to my world.” (Action Images/Andrew Couldridge)

Fury is many things, but a sitting duck isn’t among them. He will be on his worst behavior. He will be hard to catch…

Saturday night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, in the most significant heavyweight title fight in years, WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (40-0, 39 KOs), the explosive “Bronze Bomber” from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, will defend his title against Tyson Fury (27-0, 19 KOs), the undefeated lineal heavyweight champion from Manchester in the UK.

With all the shucking and jiving about who’s the best preceding the fight, kudos to Wilder and Fury for agreeing to get it on. But those expecting the war to end all wars this weekend might want to take a moment to listen to Tyson Fury.

“This is a fight that everyone’s going to want to watch,” Fury said. “I’m coming here to defeat cruiserweights and to me you’re only a few pounds over the cruiserweight limit. And when you feel 19, 18 stone on the jaw and you feel it sooner or later—your defense is quite leaky, you throw wild punches, you’re eager to land.”

Wilder is as wild as his name suggests. He can fight, but what he does in the ring isn’t boxing by the book. Notwithstanding his curious footwork and wide looping punches, if he lands, when he lands, it usually means lights out for the man he’s fighting. But Wilder won’t find a stationary target in LA. Fury is many things, but a sitting duck isn’t among them. He will be on his worst behavior. He will be hard to catch.

“When I get going I will jump on you. I will get you out of there for sure. And when you start swinging, that’s welcome to my world, Christmas come early.”

Fury is the boxer in the boxer-puncher paradigm. He moves beautifully for a man his size, mystifying challengers unaccustomed to his style and substance. But Wilder is a one-off. Having started too late to master the fundamentals, he relies on his fearsome power, and grace and tradition be damned.

“Them big swings,” added Fury, “I’ve got the Floyd Mayweather heavyweight defense. Nobody can land a swing on me! Nobody from any direction, up and coming, round the corner, I see them all. So unless you’re going to bring something I’ve not seen before, which is very unlikely…then you can’t beat me. You haven’t got a prayer.”