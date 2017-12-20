Mayweather is reportedly in talks with Dana White. (Christian Peterson/Getty Images)

Will this never end? This is becoming worse than when the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan, slowly learned that the body cannot follow the brain’s urges on the court. As a 40-year-old member of the Washington Wizards, “The G.O.A.T.” began to do what he was never known for doing in his professional career. He began to miss games and undergo procedures in attempts to keep the ball rolling. He’d have his knees drained of excess fluid, for example. There are obvious differences between the basketball court and professional fighting, yet there are always going to be some within the game who simply won’t walk away, whether due to an undying competitive fire or in the case of Floyd Mayweather, Jr., money. Plain and simple. Greenbacks, dead presidents, etc. The O’Jays, a classic R&B band from Ohio, long ago sang about what the desire for more and more can do to the minds of men. “For the Love of Money” was a hit song which reached the Top 10 in 1974 and the group proclaimed just how money “is the root of all evil and will do funny things to some people.”

This isn’t to suggest that one of the greatest fighters of our generation is evil. Of course, he’s not perfect, either. No one is, for that matter. In any case, there’s now certain rumblings in certain places that the 40-year-old former pound-for-pound great seeks to top his latest accomplishment in the form of flipping the proverbial script. In late August, Floyd (50-0, 27 KO’s) easily exposed as well as disposed of UFC superstar Conor McGregor in Las Vegas. The casual sports fan may have been fooled in the early rounds when “Notorious” McGregor was able to land a few jabs here and there and thought perhaps Mayweather would at last get an ending what for which so many had hoped. A knockout loss or at least a trip to the canvas. In what became a sad case of more tortoise and hare as opposed to boxer and puncher is what we got. Conor found out the hard way that holding his hands up at all times after several stressful rounds in the ring would be his undoing. The courageous Irishman entered the ring white but left it in a shade of red.

As if we’d have nothing better do as the holidays approach, Mayweather articles can still serve as audacious ‘clickbait’ on the internet. A piece recently surfaced on a few boxing webpages as well as a major sports site which indicate that “Money” is in possible talks with Dana White, the current president of UFC. As a promoter or perhaps a trainer? Negative. “We’re talking to Floyd about doing a UFC deal,” White told ESPN. Then again, there’s a handful of websites which will post just short of a breaking news banner when Mayweather chooses to change his socks. “They (UFC) just called me not too long ago and asked me to come back,” he told FightHype.com. “I can come back. If I wanted to, I can come right back to the UFC. I can go fight in the octagon. I can do a three or four fight deal in the octagon and make a billion dollars. Remember, I’m Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather.”

Do we move, in this case to doubt the words of a legend? What was the prevailing thought last August? Floyd decided to face McGregor in a ring and not in an octagon because why, exactly? The ring meant a clear path to a victory while a showdown in a cage may have left him disfigured. Chances are if Mayweather does indeed fight in UFC, then there a few matters we can likely go ahead and expect. First, the public will buy in once again. Many will do so for the same reasons as this past Summer. They’d like to see him get his butt handed to him. The money is the bottom line, so he wouldn’t be placed in the mix with a seasoned fighter. He’d likely get much less seasoned opposition than Conor McGregor but it may not matter. Free choice, free will and so on. Let him do it. Just don’t drink the Kool-Aid this time, regardless of the flavor.