The fight was somewhat entertaining. But no one dreamed it would affect the wankers.

Many of McGregor’s countrymen were distressed at the loss and allowed themselves some quality alone time…

Saturday’s fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor was less farcical than many “legitimate” boxing matches. It was competitive, more or less, for a few rounds, during which time Mayweather let McGregor punch himself out before taking charge and administering a beating.

Millions watched the fight. Some were hardcore fans. Some were “casuals.” And there were others whose tastes were duly recorded without their knowledge or consent.

According to Men’s Health, working with data provided by Pornhub, demand for Saturday’s bout between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor was “so strong” that Pornhub saw a 21 percent drop in viewership in the United States. The same was true to a lesser extent in the rest of the world where traffic declined by 12 percent, slightly more than the 11 percent decrease in McGregor’s native Ireland.

Pornhub's data indicates that U.S. traffic levels rose through the main event and peaked around 2:00 am, when the telecast concluded. It was a somewhat different story in Ireland.

Traffic shot up to 174 percent higher than average levels.

Millennials were the group most interested in the fight. The 35-54-year-olds who returned to Pornhub saw their numbers grow, whereas the number of 18-34-year-olds returning to the site after the fight declined by 26 percent.

“Perhaps the younger set was too busy,” surmised Men’s Health, “either celebrating or drowning their sorrows at the local watering hole” … too busy, it seems, to return to what they know.