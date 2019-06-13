Beating up that tiny kickboxer really played on his mind and appealed to his ego, I guess.

Bucking the terrifying global trend of humans breeding like shrews at harvest time, Japan is predicted to have a population implosion over the next thirty years. Some sources believe that their citizen count of around 127 million will have shrunk to 107 million by 2040, and down further to 97 million just ten years after that. Japan is in good company. Countries like Albania, Belarus, Bulgaria, Latvia, and Romania are on the same slide—albeit for different reasons. In fact, almost all other countries with population decline are former Soviet Bloc States. Why—because it’s crappy there, and the youth are moving away from where aspirations are unachievable unless you kill people, or get lucky. Or both. Can you blame them?

If global warming doesn’t get there first, these countries are in danger of becoming deserts of a different sort: economically weak; crime-addled; unpopular with anyone except people on the sorts of grief holidays that plague the internet with pictures of gap-year students ‘teaching’ in Vietnam for three weeks. “Making a difference.” Awful.

Not Japan though. They don’t need sympathy. And if that need ever does arise they’ll buy it, not have it thrust upon them by middle-class morons trying desperately to fill a box on their C.V. with something other than “I like reading, walking, and using cocaine.”

Floyd Mayweather has sensed change. He can read the writing on the wall. Where most economists see danger and money pits, he sees opportunity. Yesterday he held a press conference in Tokyo to announce the contractual arrival of TMT (and Mayweather Promotions) in the Far East. He was all smiles. Beating up that tiny kickboxer last December really played on his mind and appealed to his ego, I guess. He held up a glistening watch in an oversized briefcase and gave a TMT cap to an embarrassed looking child—probably one of the rare child heirs to some hard working Japanese Banker’s fortune—but Floyd looked happy. Wherever there are watches, he is there. He’s like a moth, or a higher form of life that excretes jewels when it’s in musth. Yesterday Floyd was opening up metaphorical doors with his pleasant smile and wafting in the next few years of sporting goodness in a largely unexploited boxing land; a land oozing in cash. “I know you guys have the Olympics in 2020,” said Mayweather. “So I look forward to getting my team over here and making things happen.”

What those “things” are, is unclear but I’m guessing cold hard Yen figures highly.

Gervonta Davies and Badou Jack could soon see themselves walking out with the polite applause of a largely seated and wealthy crowd, to fight in unspecified bouts of hideous wonder and vague purpose. Mayweather is also free to lever in more exhibition bouts for himself. He is the recently crowned BoxRec’s G.O.A.T….. Who wouldn’t want to see him turn a few more right hands over, just for old time’s sake? He’s still got it, so many people say.

That last fight in Japan earned him roughly $56,000 per second. He is the boxing equivalent of seeing the Rolling Stones play live: you know they haven’t written a good song for thirty years and the odds are heavily in their favor when they are on stage (due to the extra musicians they employ, mainly). It’s all a bit of fantasy throwback. It’s all a bit silly. Still, you watch the Stones because, well, it’s the Stones. Remember them. They were amazing back in the day. Man….you should have been there.