Leave it to those who are the best at what they do to well, continue to do what they do best. The punches may not be flying to the same degree as in the past, yet the verbal jabs always seem to have a home. When one’s days in the ring are done, it’s up to them just how they choose to continue. Simply riding off into the sunset in the driver’s seat of another supercar would never be enough for former champion and all-time great, Floyd Mayweather, Jr. Thursday afternoon in London, “Money” was busy playing promoter at the Theatre Royal Stratford East on behalf of his fighter, IBF super featherweight titleholder, Gervonta Davis (17-0, 16 KO’s).

The English promotional titan, Frank Warren, did his best to control the final press conference which swiftly turned into garrulous festivities when reporters and participants alike shot more questions at the promoter than at the fighters. However, it wasn’t Warren who was the focal point. Of course, it was Mayweather. Without going into much detail (the presser is posted in many spots online), Floyd did his best to pump up the hype for Davis and his title bout against local challenger, Liam Walsh (21-0, 14 KO’s), yet he was unable to leave well enough alone. Left to his own devices, he deflected any queries concerning his potential farce of a match against Conor McGregor, yet he was all too eager to throw out challenges to Walsh and anyone else who would listen. He made sure that his glorious past was brought up to serve as the cherry on top. Expletives were thrown by all sides and it would have been easy to forget who was actually fighting on Saturday evening at the Copper Box Arena in London.

It’s not a bad strategy, of course. More tickets, if not all of them can be purchased just so fans can loudly boo more so the handler and not the participant. Unfortunately for Davis, it’s guilt by mere association and he won’t escape the disdain, either. For some, bygones are never bygones and some of the inhabitants of the land of St. George’s Cross can’t forget how Floyd embarrassed Ricky Hatton ten years ago in Las Vegas. It wasn’t the worst of evenings. Tom Jones sang a mean rendition of “God Save the Queen.”

