Mayweather vs. McGregor—Whoa, They Were Serious?
The friendly merger between boxing and mixed martial arts will take place on August 26 at the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas…
It’s official, per Floyd Mayweather’s Instagram account. It’s even more official per Conor McGregor and ESPN. August 26 has been cemented as the date and the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas will be the site of the friendly merger between boxing and mixed martial arts. Will the debate finally be settled in a way that is more satisfying than comparing apples to oranges? To quote Russell Crowe’s character, Maximus in 2000’s Gladiator, “Are you not entertained?”
This Saturday, June 17 in Vegas, a warranted and legitimate fight is taking place, yet few seem to care and the news of the inevitable showdown of sorts between Floyd and Conor has stolen the thunder. In truth, there’s nothing wrong with that and a promoter’s job is to give the public what they want. Let’s not forget that boxing has failed to do this to some degree. In a sense, we seemed to know that regardless of how long the aforementioned merger which will actually turn out to be more of a liquidation or hostile takeover remained in our peripheral view, it would eventually gain adequate steam.
There’s not much of a debate to have because despite how one may feel about this farce, the event will undoubtedly sell out in a few hours and a nice pay-per-view tally is sure to follow. Kudos to Floyd and his team as well as Dana White and company. Money never sleeps and just when we thought we were able to move on, we’ll be reminded that “Money” can still fight. Floyd’s already in the neighborhood of being a -$1,100 favorite per early betting lines. There’s not much difference from his past fights, is there? McGregor is +$700. Some of Mayweather’s past opponents such as Robert Guerrero and Andre Berto may faced similar, farfetched odds.
Lastly, is anyone complaining that this fight should have been held in AT&T Stadium in Arlington or somewhere comparable enough to keep the blue-collar fan in mind? Nonsense and not so just because the Raiders will be playing visitor to the Cowboys that particular Saturday evening. No one expected Floyd and his MMA challenger to fight anywhere other than Sin City. Too much green at stake, which is why Canelo Alvarez’s upcoming bout with Gennady “GGG” Golovkin was never seriously considered for anywhere else. There’s our answer. Some of us may actually cheer for Floyd because after all, he’s part of the “40 and over” crowd now.
Alt Knight 07:39pm, 06/14/2017
If all types of striking were allowed, Buakaw Banchamek would kick both their sorry arses on the same night. Now, I would actually pay to see that and I haven’t paid for a PPV since Fenech-Nelson I.
Darrick 07:34pm, 06/14/2017
Great read Marc!
Irish Frankie Crawford Beat Saijo aka Gimpel 07:11pm, 06/14/2017
There’s no different styles factor here….this is to be a 12 round boxing match and McGregor has no boxing style….none. McGregor will not land a single, solitary punch of any consequence. Floyd will score his first KO since 2011 and if McGregor gets out of the first round it will be a Goddamned miracle for the ages. This is an affirmative action play for a black world class scammer and nothing more. It’s all good for Floyd because the vast majority of the sukass sukers getting scammed will be white!
Koolz 06:54pm, 06/14/2017
Cheer for Floyd? That made me Laugh!
Ok I have seen all of McGregor’s fights on UFC since his first fight. He has lost by take down. Is he a good boxer?? Good striker yea, boxer ...UFC doesn’t allow you to be good at one thing. Three rounds vs tweleve rounds.
My question is who has McGregor been sparring with for this fight?
An example is Pound for Pound bantam weight UFC champion sparring Lomachenko and getting beat around the ring by Lomachenko.
I am curious about this fight with Floyd and McGregor. I remember back in the K1 days having different styles against each other.
We can’t think a boxer would beat a Kick Boxer because leg’s are a longer reach then arms. once you get Judo in there, grappling jitsu it’s get’s more complicated, then Ground Pound game on floor, even more complicated.(everyone has forgotten about Kung fu styles)
well I am going to be watching this and Rooting for McGregor!