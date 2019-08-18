A second fight between Manny and Floyd, if it comes off, will generate beaucoup bucks.

Saudi Arabia has neither a boxing commission nor VADA testing and may be the perfect place for a match of this magnitude…

Floyd Mayweather, the professed “Best Ever,” released a short video Saturday letting the world know that he is flying to Saudi Arabia to discuss a possible rematch with Manny Pacquiao, who signed with Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions with that bout in mind, despite their first fight being such a downer.

“I want to say thank you,” said Mayweather “It’s an honor to come to Saudi Arabia, to sit down with you guys about the Pacquiao-Mayweather rematch. Saudi Arabia, Floyd Mayweather, I’m on my way.”

A second fight with Manny, if it comes off, will generate beaucoup bucks. It will also be a step up from the hapless opponents Mayweather has faced since tangling with Marcos Maidana. Fighting Andre Berto in 2015, followed by neophytes Conor McGregor and Tenshin Nasakawa in 2018, reinforced the impression that “Money” cares more about money than legacy, even more than the limelight.

Pacquiao looked good defeating Adrien Broner in January 2019. He looked even better six months later when he defeated Keith Thurman. But beating Mayweather may be another story. Even if Manny is healthy, which he was not when they fought in May 2015, defeating Mayweather won’t be easy; not because he knows every trick in the book, but because he presumably won’t relinquish his perfect 50-0 record without a fight, and Saudi Arabia, which has neither a boxing commission nor VADA testing, may be the perfect place to host a match of this magnitude.