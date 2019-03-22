The tables are turned. Schwarz is about to get a taste of his own medicine. (Getty Images)

Former WBC heavyweight champion Frank Bruno said, “Boxing is just show business with blood…”

Little-known Tom Schwarz (24-0, 16 KOs), the 24-year-old banger from Halle an der Saale, Sachsen-Anhalt, Germany, will be fighting undefeated Tyson Fury (27-0-1, 19 KOs), the undefeated lineal heavyweight champion from Manchester, England, on Saturday, June 15 at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, in The Gypsy King’s debut fight on ESPN+.

It’s good that Fury is fighting. It will help keep his head straight. But no one expects a competitive fight. Schwarz is unbeaten. He has a 67% knockout ratio. He has some schooling. But he telegraphs his punches, is on the slow side, and has never faced anyone like Tyson Fury. Fury will tower over his opponent. He’ll dance circles around him. Schwarz isn’t a top-10, top-20, or top-30 fighter. BoxRec ranks Fury at #3; Schwarz gets a lowly 41, sandwiched between Trevor Bryan and Kyotaro Fujimoto.

It has mismatch written all over it.

The Sun calls him a “mockery.” The British tabloid says he’s “a bum.” He’s not Deontay Wilder. He’s not Anthony Joshua. So who is he? He won a minor title in 2017 by second round knockout and successfully defended five times. He hasn’t fought outside of Germany and the Czech Republic, nor has he fought anyone with a losing record in almost five years.

Some big men had big dreams before fighting Tom Schwarz.

But now the tables are turned.

Schwarz is going to get a taste of his own medicine.

I hoped for more from Fury. I expected more of ESPN. The Big Three with three platforms and three big champs, it looks like a lock. But the possibilities are endless if no one rocks the boat when Wilder fights Breazeale, Joshua fights “Big Baby,” and Fury fights Tom Schwarz.

