Fifty-one-year-old Mia St. John (49-14-2, 19 KOs), the former WBC junior middleweight champion from Los Angeles, California, in response to Golovkin calling Canelo “the most unpleasant and dirtiest opponent I’ve ever had,” reached “a boiling point” and came clean about voluntarily doping many times during her career.

Nicknamed “The Knockout,” more for her looks than her KO percentage, St. John confessed over the weekend, to the Los Angeles Times and Twitter, that she was using performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) in approximately a third of her 65 professional bouts between 1997 and 2016.

“Everyone does it (PEDs),” she tweeted, “& everyone in boxing knows it.”

St. John’s worst-case scenario, where “Everyone does it” and “everyone in boxing knows it,” is as glib as it is unscientific and many refuse to accept her allegations without a fight.

Carl Frampton, for example, thinks she’s full of it.

“Bullshit comment by @MiaStJohnBoxer that should be retracted,” he wrote on Twitter. “Don’t paint me and others with the PED brush.”

Tony Bellew may be guilty of misogyny, but insists he has nothing to do with PEDs.

“Sorry to inform you, BUT NOT EVERYONE does it sweetie! Some of us former world champions actually believe in training insanely hard and having a fair fight and what will be will be. It’s sad and worrying that people taking PED’s actually think like you do!”

Kicking a man (or a woman) when he’s down runs contrary to the Marquess of Queensberry. But St. John’s not down, she’s belatedly contrite, after decades of rigging the system.

Among her fellow female fighters, Claressa Shields knows what it means to win fair and square. Does that make her a better person than Mia St. John? The short answer is yes.

“I agree with @TonyBellew on this one @MiaStJohnBoxer !” Claressa tweeted. “In the amateurs I got random drug testing once or twice a month! Everyone around me believes in clean sport. Some athletes change our diet, sleeping schedules & just life to be a step ahead of the others. PEDS are inexcusable.”

“Inexcusable” is right. But St. John isn’t apologizing. She’s too busy rewriting history.

“I knew if I came clean I’d be ostracized,” she wrote, “but I’d rather live a ‘clean’ life, free from the lies & deception so prevalent in sports.”

That’s fine. But what took so long?

“I never once tested positive,” she told the Los Angeles Times, “I would pick and choose which fights it was necessary.”

In her own defense St. John said, “It’s not right, but what I’m trying to say is that it’s a vicious cycle we get caught up in. You’re in a gym. You’re in a big camp. Obviously, I was part of the biggest shows of my time.

“So when your camp is doing it, it’s going around the gym, your sparring partners are doing it, you feel compelled—‘Oh my God, I have to do it’—to keep up with everybody. It’s a mind trick. And once you’re on it, it’s so hard to come off because it becomes very addicting. That’s what people don’t know. I’m not going to say what fights because then people can trace back to what cards I was on, what camp I was in, who I was training with… I would never out anybody.”

Kudos to St. John for not ratting out her colleagues, you go girl, not that it matters since “everyone does it.”

“Obviously, it’s not every single fighter,” she clarified, “but there were a lot. I saw so much of it in my career and I don’t mind coming out with this now because it’s a serious issue that our sport needs to address.”

And it wasn’t serious 20 years ago?

“I was tested many times. There’s many methods to get around it. Just because you didn’t get caught doesn’t mean you weren’t doing it. It just meant you didn’t get caught. I did my homework. They gave us a whole list of what not to do and I knew a lot of stuff I was doing was on that list. I did everything I could to mask it—masking drugs, catheters with other people’s urine—and then the rest is up to luck.”

A little bit of luck and store-bought urine can work wonders.

“Our mentality is: If someone’s going down, it’s going to be you, not me. No fighter can honestly say he’s more worried about his opponent. No you aren’t. You’re worried about yourself.

“We’re all a little selfish and all want to save our own ass.

“I would leave the bathroom shaking, praying and sweating bullets. You cross your fingers. Crazy enough, I didn’t get caught. Some girls did and I felt so awful and ashamed, like what a hypocrite … in many ways, yes, I was protected.”

St. John also had some choice words for Triple G.

“If you’re going to take the fight and the money, you’re kind of a hypocrite,” she said. “Shut up, stop bashing Canelo and let it go, or give up the money, stand by your principles and say, ‘I refuse to fight any fighter who’s cheating.’ Otherwise, let him redeem himself and move on.”

St. John’s finger-wagging, like her confession, is gratuitous tripe. If there was any justice she’d be penalized.

But an ESPY for courage seems more likely.