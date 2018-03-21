Michael Katsidis vs. Joel Casamayor

By Boxing News on March 21, 2018
On March 22, 2008 at Morongo Casino Resort & Spa in Cabazon, California, Michael Katsidis, from Toowoomba, Queensland, Australia, fought Joel Casamayor, from Guantanamo, Cuba, for the interim WBO lightweight title. Katsidis was undefeated at 23-0 coming in. Casamayor was 35-3-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Michael Katsidis v Joel Casamayor 22 March 2008 Morongo Casino Resort & Spa, California, USA



Fighter's Info

  • Michael Katsidis

  • Joel Casamayor

Real Name Michael Alan Katsidis
Origin Toowoomba Queensland Australia
Date of Birth(Age) 1980.08.15 (38)
Rated at Lightweight
W-L-D W31+L7+D0=38
Height 5 feet 7 inches
Reach 66 inches
Trainer Brendon Smith

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.03.20 Rodynie Rafol 12-6-2 W(UD) 6/6
2014.10.25 Tommy Coyle 19-2-0 L(TKO) 2/12x3
2014.07.04 Graham Earl 26-4-0 W(UD) 12/12
2014.03.14 Eddy Comaro 29-18-6 W(TKO) 3/8
2012.04.13 Albert Mensah 24-3-1 L(MD) 10/10
2011.11.05 Ricky Burns 32-2-0 L(UD) 12/12x3

